Who is Holly Bankemper? Age, family, education, career, facts, net worth

Holly Bankemper is a Fort Thomas-based American lawyer and a member of the Cincinnati Bar Association. However, people outside Fort Thomas know her as the longtime wife of sports broadcaster Anthony Cris Collinsworth.

Before becoming a sports broadcaster, Holly Bankemper's husband was a professional American football player. Collinsworth was a Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver in the 1980s and played eight NFL seasons. His career accomplishments make people want to know more about his wife and kids.

Holly Bankemper’s profile summary

Holly Bankemper’s biography

How did Holly Bankemper's spouse become famous? Collinsworth was an All-American while playing college football for the University of Florida. Also, he received fifteen Sports Emmy Awards for exceptional work as a sportscaster.

Besides his lucrative career, people knew Collinsworth as a casanova preying on dropping gorgeous ladies because he was always on the local papers. He retired from football in 1988.

Holly Bankemper's facts

Holly never steals the spotlight from her husband and has protected her privacy ever since they became the people's favourite celebrity couple. The lady only makes public and social media appearances alongside her family members. Here are ten interesting facts about her life:

1. Her early life, family, and age

Holly Bankemper's age is 57 years in 2021, for she was born on 23rd November 1964 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, USA. Holly has a brother and a sister, and their parents are still alive. She is about five years younger than her husband. Cris was born on 27th January 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, USA (62 years old).

Holly's parents-in-law are Donetta Browning and Abraham Lincoln Collinsworth. They were both in the teaching profession, but Cris' dad later became a renowned sports coach, for he was a basketball player. Cris' siblings are Kyle and Greg.

2. Holly's body measurements

Holly Bankemper's height is 5 feet 8 inches tall (1.7 m). She has blond hair, green eyes and weighs around 65 kg (145 lbs).

3. Holly Bankemper's education and career

She attended Fort Thomas Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Also, the attorney was a cheerleader in high school and college. Where did Holly Bankempers go to college? She and Cris attended the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

She earned her law degree in 1988, while Cris graduated in 1991. Mrs Collinsworth has been a general practice attorney for more than three decades, and these are her office's contacts:

Address: 31 Crow Hill Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075-1801, Campbell County

31 Crow Hill Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075-1801, Campbell County Phone number: (859) 441-7841

4. They met through friends at a club Cris owned

The duo met at The Precinct in Cincinnati shortly after relocating from Fort Thomas for her law degree studies. She was at the restaurant for dinner with a friend when Cris' friends introduced and persuaded them to have a date.

Cris was that restaurant/nightclub's co-owner and a Cincinnati Bengals player, while Holly was still working on joining law school at the University of Cincinnati.

5. Cris' initial marriage proposal plan

Cris was to propose at the 1988 MLB All-Star Game in Cincinnati but did it on a Bridge over the Ohio River. Looking back, he was grateful that announcer Al Michaels refused to help him display the special moment on the big screen, for she would have hated the people's attention.

6. When was her wedding?

Popular sports professionals and the mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer, attended the couple's wedding ceremony on 3rd June 1989.

7. Her family resides near her matrimonial home

After their wedding, Cris and Holly settled in a colonial-style luxury house in her hometown. The house is on a hill and overlooks the Ohio River. The Collinsworths like being part of a small and close-knit community.

The couple changed their minds about relocating to LA when Fox Sports gave the a full-time job. Her siblings and parents live nearby.

8. Holly Bankemper's children have well-paying careers

The couple has four children, and they are also grandparents. Jack (1995) was an NBC sports journalist during the Rio de Janeiro's Olympics games. He moved to ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown show in 2018 as a sports analyst and commentator. He then returned to NBC in 2020.

Cris trained Ashley's college and secondary school athletic teams. She was born in 1993 and got a Harvard University psychology degree in 2015. Ashley now works as the 21c Museum Hotels' sales coordinator.

Austin (24th December 1991) was Xsolla's development director in 2017 but is now the investment and partnership head. He also served the Pro Football Focus app as the distribution vice president.

Before becoming Notre Dame's university team captain, he performed exceptionally well in . Unfortunately, Austin quit the sport and used his Finance MBA to build another career.

Katie (1990) and Hughes Patrick's wedding was on 2nd April 2016. She is now a mother of two and a business marketing manager at Golf Channel.

9. Holly Bankemper's net worth

Each of one them has made a fortune from their respective careers. Mrs Collinsworth's independent worth is about $3 million, while her husband's net worth is around $14 million.

10. She and her hubby are anti-breast cancer humanitarians

Mrs Collinsworth also works for Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund. The couple's NGO sensitizes women about breast cancer and sells screening ultrasonography mammograms at a subsidized cost.

She also played a crucial role in the $7.8 million her high school fundraised for reconstruction in 2008. Participants admitted that she was one of the reasons the project succeeded.

Holly Bankemper does not have Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook accounts. However, you can find some of Holly Bankemper's pictures on her family member's social platforms.

