Ivan Cornejo's height, age, real name, parents, net worth, bio

The heights Ivan Cornejo has reached in worldwide success shows how youngsters can push a dream into reality. He has become the darling boy of Latin music with heart-soothing songs and outstanding guitar skills.

Ivan Cornejo onstage at Sueños music festival at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Natasha Moustache, Erika Goldring/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ivan Cornejo is a fast-rising musician of Latino origin renowned for his emotional and distinctive music style. He broke into the circle of most popular musicians by building a solid fan base on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Ivan Cornejo Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Riverside, California, United States Current residence Riverside, California, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 127 lbs (58 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Alfonso Cornejo Siblings Two Marital status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, vocalist, guitarist, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

What is Ivan Cornejo's height?

Ivan Cornejo is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs an average of 58 kilograms. His pictures on social media reveal a slim physique that complements his youthful vibrancy during stage performances.

What is Ivan Cornejo's real name?

Ivan Cornejo is his real name. He uses it across his social media platforms and as his stage name. Regarding Ivan Cornejo's ethnicity, he is Mexican-American.

How old is Ivan Cornejo?

Ivan Cornejo's age is 20; he was born on 5 June 2004. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts on Ivan Cornejo. Photo: Gary Miller on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ivan Cornejo's family/siblings

Only one of Ivan Cornejo's parents is known to the public; his father, Alfonso. The man was employed in waste management, and his mother is reportedly a homemaker.

He has two siblings, a brother and a sister, though their identities are not public knowledge. The family lives in Riverside, California, United States of America, and Cornejo's rise to fame has not stopped him from maintaining close relationships with them. He credits them with some of the support he received on his musical journey.

Career

Ivan loved music as a seven-year-old, developing a fascination with the guitar, according to an interview he gave to Billboard. His family's love for alternative rock music also partly influenced him.

His passion led him to watch YouTube tutorials, which helped him learn to play the instrument. It was a feat when he learned to play the strings to Ritchie Valens' cover of the classic La Bamba.

Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

When Ivan wrote his first song, he showed it to his friends, who motivated him to keep making music. He uploaded videos of himself playing the guitar to TikTok, and his talent quickly gained him several views and likes. The president of A&R at Manzana Records, Andres Garcia, signed him to the label in 2021, marking the start of his professional career as a musician.

How did Ivan Cornejo get famous?

The singer's breakthrough came when his Está Dañada single went viral on TikTok in 2021. Several users on the platform loved the song's emotional and relatable lyrics. It made the Billboard Hot 100. This solid feat for a Mexican song cemented Cornejo's position as a fast-rising Latino musician.

Following Está Dañada's success, he released his first album, Alma Vacía. The album also enjoyed commercial success and reached number two on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart. It also peaked at number seven on the Top Latin Albums chart and remained in the top ten of the Regional Mexican Albums chart for more than six months.

The album made it to The New York Times' list of 2021 best albums. And in June 2022, Ivan Cornejo released his second studio album, Dañado. According to his IMDb page, the album reached number one on the Regional Mexican Albums chart and four on the Top Latin Albums chart. It also peaked at 28 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Dañado's successful tracks like Aquí Te Espero and Perro Abandonado helped Cornejo bag a New Regional Mexican Artist nomination at the 2022 Premios Juventud. In an interview with USA Today, he said the following about his music:

When I was younger, I remember putting (on) sad music intentionally and making myself sad, which is kind of odd. But I'm sure I'm not the only one who just randomly plays a sad song, and you just start getting in your head and before you know it, you might be shedding a tear.

Ivan Cornejo's net worth

As per Orah and Networth Worlds' LinkedIn post, Ivan is worth around $5 million. This is courtesy of the revenue from his music and social media content.

He has over 2.3 million and 2.8 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. His YouTube channel has 752,000 subscribers and almost 500 million views.

Ivan Cornejo at a BMI Latin Awards at Beverly Wilshire, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

With his newfound status comes several inquiries into Ivan's life. Some of the questions fans ask and the best answers include the following:

How tall is Ivan Cornejo? He is five feet and five inches tall.

He is five feet and five inches tall. Where was Ivan Cornejo born? He was born in Riverside, California, United States of America.

He was born in Riverside, California, United States of America. Where does Ivan Cornejo live now? He still lives in Riverside, California, United States of America.

He still lives in Riverside, California, United States of America. Is Ivan Cornejo single? He has not publicly announced any romantic relationship, so no one is known as Ivan Cornejo's wife.

He has not publicly announced any romantic relationship, so no one is known as Ivan Cornejo's wife. When is Ivan Cornejo's birthday? He celebrates it annually on June 5.

He celebrates it annually on June 5. Does Ivan Cornejo have siblings? He has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

When compared to the fame he enjoys, Ivan Cornejo's height, age, and how he started astonish most of his critics. Despite this, he keeps pushing himself to greater levels in the music industry through sheer determination and focus.

READ ALSO: Reneé Rapp's height, age, movies, relationship, and net worth

Briefly discussed Reneé Rapp, a swiftly rising star from Broadway to Hollywood and one of the most talented young artists in music.

However, concerns about Reneé Rapp's height and age have also been raised. How tall is she, and what is her age? The post discusses everything.

Source: Briefly News