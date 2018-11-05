Top 20 most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa 2022

In 2022, Instagram is one of the best platforms to build an engaged audience. Companies, brands, and individuals use this social media platform to grow their brands, converse with the audience, and drive profitable traffic to particular landing pages. The most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa in 2022 have millions of followers who love their content.

A collage of some of the most-followed people on Instagram in 2022. Photo: @princess_tiffah, @abdevilliers17, @mbaureloaded, @djzinhle (modified by author)

Celebrities are the most-followed people on Instagram in contemporary South Africa. They include musicians, media personalities, DJs, athletes, and a celebrity kid. They use their accounts to connect with fans, endorse brands, and give life and career updates.

The most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa

Who has the most followers on Instagram in South Africa today? Check out the top 20 most-followed people and learn more about them.

20. Princess Tiffah - 3 million

Princess Tiffah standing in front of a white vehicle. Photo: @princess_tiffah

Account: @princess_tiffah

@princess_tiffah Owner: Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan Followers: 3 million

3 million Occupation: Celebrity kid (Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz)

Princess Tiffah is the daughter of musician Diamond Platnumz and South African-based businesswoman, Zari Hassan. She was born on 6th August 2015. The six-year-old celebrity kid's account is managed by her mother.

19. Jessica Nkosi - 3 million

Jessica Nkosi posing for a picture in a floral maxi. Photo: @jessicankosi

Account: @jessicankosi

@jessicankosi Owner: Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi Followers: 3 million

3 million Occupation: Actress and TV presenter

Jessica Nkosi was born on 20th January 1990 in Empangeni. She is a well-known actress and presenter best known for Isibaya, aYeYe, Lip Sync Battle Africa, and Tropika Island of Treasure.

18. Nandi Madida née Mngoma - 3 million

Nandi Madida in a checkered outfit. Photo: @nandi_madida

Account: @nandi_madida

@nandi_madida Owner: Nandi Madida née Mngoma

Nandi Madida née Mngoma Followers: 3 million

3 million Occupation: Singer, actress, model, and television presenter

Nandi Madida was born on 20th March 1988 in Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal. She has been in the limelight for years. Being featured as a vocalist on the jam Tonight by DJ Franky catapulted her to fame.

17. AKA - 3.1 million

AKA posing for a picture in a black t-shirt. Photo: @akaworldwide

Account: @akaworldwide

@akaworldwide Owner: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes Followers: 3.1 million

3.1 million Occupation: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, alias AKA, is one of South Africa's best rappers. He was born on 28th January 1988 and started his career in 2006. Initially, he was a member of a group but later chose a solo music career.

16. Black Coffee - 3.2 million

Black Coffee posing for a picture at a past event. Photo: @realblackcoffee

Account: @realblackcoffee

@realblackcoffee Owner: Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo Followers: 3.2 million

3.2 million Occupation: DJ, record producer, and songwriter

Black Coffee was born on 11th March 1976 in Durban. He started his career in 1994 and has released several studio albums. People love his music and his ability to remain relevant in the music industry for close to three decades.

15. Pearl Modiadie - 3.4 million

Pearl Modiadie posing for a picture in an African outfit. Photo: @pearlmodiadie

Account: @pearlmodiadie

@pearlmodiadie Owner: Pearl Modiadie

Pearl Modiadie Followers: 3.4 million

3.4 million Occupation: Television presenter, radio DJ, actress, and producer

Pearl Modiadie was born on 29th December 1987 in Tembisa, Gauteng. She was very young when she started her television. People best know her as a presenter on the e.tv kids programming block, Craz-e.

14. Thando Thabethe - 3.5 million

Thando Thabethe at a recent Netflix South Africa event. Photo: @thando_thabethe

Account: @thando_thabethe

@thando_thabethe Owner: Thando Thabethe

Thando Thabethe Followers: 3.5 million

3.5 million Occupation: Actress, TV personality and radio DJ

Thando Thabethe was born on 18th June 1990. Her love for acting started in seventh grade. She started her career in radio in 2008 and later became a television personality and actress.

13. Nasty C, alias Spank Daddy - 3.7 million

Nasty C sitting on a short staircase. Photo: Anasty_csa

Account: @nasty_csa

@nasty_csa Owner: Nsikayesizwe David Jr. Ngcobo

Nsikayesizwe David Jr. Ngcobo Followers: 3.7 million

3.7 million Occupation: Musician

Nasty C was born on 11th February 1997 in Diepkloof, Soweto, Johannesburg. He is a famous musician whose love for music was influenced by his older brother Siyabonga. In 2012 he released his debut mixtape, One Kid, A Thousand Coffins.

12. Khanyi Mbau - 3.7 million

Khanyi Mbau posing for a picture in a white jumpsuit. Photo: @mbaureloaded

Account: @mbaureloaded

@mbaureloaded Owner: Khanyisile Mbau

Khanyisile Mbau Followers: 3.7 million

3.7 million Occupation: Actress, television host, and artist

Khanyisile Mbau, or The Queen of Bling, first landed her first television role at the age of eight on Gallooby on CCV. At 12, she presented a children's fitness show known as Sasko Sam 'you're a star'. She has starred in numerous South African shows.

11. Ntando Duma Mthombeni - 3.8 million

Ntando Duma Mthombeni posing for a picture in a black t-shirt and black boots. Photo: @dumantando

Account: @dumantando

@dumantando Owner: Ntando Duma Mthombeni

Ntando Duma Mthombeni Followers: 3.8 million

3.8 million Occupation: Actress, MC, radio and TV personality

Ntando Duma Mthombeni was born on 29th August 1995. She started her career on Rhythm City as Zinzi Dandala. In June 2014, she was introduced as one of the new Craz-e presenters.

10. Nomzamo Mbatha - 4.2 million

Nomzamo Mbatha posing for a picture in a white outfit. Photo: @nomzamo_m

Account: @nomzamo_m

@nomzamo_m Owner: Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo Mbatha Followers: 4.2 million

4.2 million Occupation: Television personality, actress, businesswoman, and human rights activist

Nomzamo Mbatha is an actress and humanitarian. In 2017, she was identified as a high-profile Supporter of the LuQuLuQu campaign by UNHCR. Besides humanitarian work, she is a television personality and businesswoman.

9. DJ Zinhle - 4.4 million

DJ Zinhle posing for a picture in a green outfit. Photo: @djzinhle

Account: @djzinhle

@djzinhle Owner: Ntombezinhle Jiyane

Ntombezinhle Jiyane Followers: 4.4 million

4.4 million Occupation: DJ, producer, media personality, and businesswoman

Ntombezinhle Jiyane, alias DJ Zinhle, is a top female Dj in South Africa. She was born on 30th December 1982 in Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal. Growing up, she desired to become a TV presenter.

8. Somizi Mhlongo - 4.5 million

Somizi in a white outfit. Photo: @somizi

Account: @somizi

@somizi Owner: Somizi Buyani Mhlongo-Motaung

Somizi Buyani Mhlongo-Motaung Followers: 4.5 million

4.5 million Occupation: Actor, media personality, and choreographer

Did you know that Somizi Mhlongo was featured in the film Sarafina! in 1992? He portrayed the character of Fire, a respected student leader. Since featuring in the film, he has been a household name in the South African entertainment scene.

7. Minnie Dlamini - 4.6 million

Minnie Dlamini posing for a picture in a short white dress. Photo: @minniedlamini

Account: @minniedlamini

@minniedlamini Owner: Minenhle Dlamini

Minenhle Dlamini Followers: 4.6 million

4.6 million Occupation: On-air personality, actress, and model

Minnie Dlamini was born on 7th July 1990, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In 2010 she became the presenter of the Friday live-music show Live Amp on SABC 1. At the time, she was pursuing higher studies at the University of Cape Town.

6. Bonang Matheba - 4.6 million

Bonang Matheba posing for a picture in a black, shite, and grey-ish outfit. Photo: @bonang_m

Account: @bonang_m

@bonang_m Owner: Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba Followers: 4.6 million

4.6 million Occupation: Television presenter and radio personality

One of Instagram's most-followed accounts in South Africa today is Bonang Matheba's. Bonang, alias Queen B, is one of the sought-after entertainment personalities. As a little girl, she knew she would live a life of greatness. She started her career on SABC1 before moving to Metro FM.

5. Amanda du-Pont - 4.6 million

Amanda du-Pont posing for a picture in a black outfit. Photo: @amandadupont

Account: @amandadupont

@amandadupont Owner: Amanda du-Pont

Amanda du-Pont Followers: 4.6 million

4.6 million Occupation: Actress, model and television host

Amanda du-Pont is one of the South African celebrities with the most followers on Instagram. She was born on 26th June 1988 in Manzini, Swaziland. She has been in the media and entertainment industry for about a decade now.

4. Natasha Thahane - 5 million

Natasha Thahane smiling for a picture in a black outfit. Photo: @natasha_thahane

Account: @natasha_thahane

@natasha_thahane Owner: Natasha Thahane

Natasha Thahane Followers: 5 million

5 million Occupation: Actress, model and media personality

Natasha Thanane is one of the South African media personalities with the highest Instagram followers. She was born on 25th September 1995 and made her first appearance on the screens in 2013. In 2014, she appeared in an e.tv anthology.

3. Cassper Nyovest - 5.4 million

Cassper Nyovest pictured in orange shorts and a blue and white jacket. Photo: @casspernyovest

Account: @casspernyovest

@casspernyovest Owner: Refiloe Maele Phoolo

Refiloe Maele Phoolo Followers: 5.4 million

5.4 million Occupation: Musician

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, alias Cassper Nyovest, ranks second on the list of South Africans with the highest followers on Instagram.

2. Boity Thulo - 5.5 million

Boity Thulo pictured in a colourful outfit. Photo: @boity

Account: @boity

@boity Owner: Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo Followers: 5.5 million

5.5 million Occupation: Television personality, actress, rapper, businesswoman, and model

Boity Thulo ranks second on the list of the top 10 most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa. She is a talented actress best known for starring in Mrs Right Guy, Dear Betty, and Dancing with the Stars.

1. AB de Villiers - 17.2 million

AB de Villiers pictured in a brown top and dark brown pants. Photo: @abdevilliers17

Account: @abdevilliers17

@abdevilliers17 Owner: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers Followers: 17.2 million

17.2 million Occupation: Athlete

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is the most followed person on Instagram in South Africa. He is a former cricket player born on 17th February 1984 in Pretoria. He made his Test debut against England in 2004 and had a 15-year career before retiring.

Who has the most followers on Instagram in 2022?

Who is No 1 on Instagram? The most-followed person on Instagram in 2022 is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with 420 million followers.

Who are the top 5 followed people on Instagram?

The five top followed Instagram accounts are listed below.

The most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa are mostly in the media and television industry. They use their accounts to interact with fans and to do brand ambassadorial jobs.

