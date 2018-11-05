Top 20 most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa 2022
In 2022, Instagram is one of the best platforms to build an engaged audience. Companies, brands, and individuals use this social media platform to grow their brands, converse with the audience, and drive profitable traffic to particular landing pages. The most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa in 2022 have millions of followers who love their content.
Celebrities are the most-followed people on Instagram in contemporary South Africa. They include musicians, media personalities, DJs, athletes, and a celebrity kid. They use their accounts to connect with fans, endorse brands, and give life and career updates.
The most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa
Who has the most followers on Instagram in South Africa today? Check out the top 20 most-followed people and learn more about them.
20. Princess Tiffah - 3 million
- Account: @princess_tiffah
- Owner: Zari Hassan
- Followers: 3 million
- Occupation: Celebrity kid (Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz)
Princess Tiffah is the daughter of musician Diamond Platnumz and South African-based businesswoman, Zari Hassan. She was born on 6th August 2015. The six-year-old celebrity kid's account is managed by her mother.
19. Jessica Nkosi - 3 million
- Account: @jessicankosi
- Owner: Jessica Nkosi
- Followers: 3 million
- Occupation: Actress and TV presenter
Jessica Nkosi was born on 20th January 1990 in Empangeni. She is a well-known actress and presenter best known for Isibaya, aYeYe, Lip Sync Battle Africa, and Tropika Island of Treasure.
18. Nandi Madida née Mngoma - 3 million
- Account: @nandi_madida
- Owner: Nandi Madida née Mngoma
- Followers: 3 million
- Occupation: Singer, actress, model, and television presenter
Nandi Madida was born on 20th March 1988 in Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal. She has been in the limelight for years. Being featured as a vocalist on the jam Tonight by DJ Franky catapulted her to fame.
17. AKA - 3.1 million
- Account: @akaworldwide
- Owner: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes
- Followers: 3.1 million
- Occupation: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur
Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, alias AKA, is one of South Africa's best rappers. He was born on 28th January 1988 and started his career in 2006. Initially, he was a member of a group but later chose a solo music career.
16. Black Coffee - 3.2 million
- Account: @realblackcoffee
- Owner: Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo
- Followers: 3.2 million
- Occupation: DJ, record producer, and songwriter
Black Coffee was born on 11th March 1976 in Durban. He started his career in 1994 and has released several studio albums. People love his music and his ability to remain relevant in the music industry for close to three decades.
15. Pearl Modiadie - 3.4 million
- Account: @pearlmodiadie
- Owner: Pearl Modiadie
- Followers: 3.4 million
- Occupation: Television presenter, radio DJ, actress, and producer
Pearl Modiadie was born on 29th December 1987 in Tembisa, Gauteng. She was very young when she started her television. People best know her as a presenter on the e.tv kids programming block, Craz-e.
14. Thando Thabethe - 3.5 million
- Account: @thando_thabethe
- Owner: Thando Thabethe
- Followers: 3.5 million
- Occupation: Actress, TV personality and radio DJ
Thando Thabethe was born on 18th June 1990. Her love for acting started in seventh grade. She started her career in radio in 2008 and later became a television personality and actress.
13. Nasty C, alias Spank Daddy - 3.7 million
- Account: @nasty_csa
- Owner: Nsikayesizwe David Jr. Ngcobo
- Followers: 3.7 million
- Occupation: Musician
Nasty C was born on 11th February 1997 in Diepkloof, Soweto, Johannesburg. He is a famous musician whose love for music was influenced by his older brother Siyabonga. In 2012 he released his debut mixtape, One Kid, A Thousand Coffins.
12. Khanyi Mbau - 3.7 million
- Account: @mbaureloaded
- Owner: Khanyisile Mbau
- Followers: 3.7 million
- Occupation: Actress, television host, and artist
Khanyisile Mbau, or The Queen of Bling, first landed her first television role at the age of eight on Gallooby on CCV. At 12, she presented a children's fitness show known as Sasko Sam 'you're a star'. She has starred in numerous South African shows.
11. Ntando Duma Mthombeni - 3.8 million
- Account: @dumantando
- Owner: Ntando Duma Mthombeni
- Followers: 3.8 million
- Occupation: Actress, MC, radio and TV personality
Ntando Duma Mthombeni was born on 29th August 1995. She started her career on Rhythm City as Zinzi Dandala. In June 2014, she was introduced as one of the new Craz-e presenters.
10. Nomzamo Mbatha - 4.2 million
- Account: @nomzamo_m
- Owner: Nomzamo Mbatha
- Followers: 4.2 million
- Occupation: Television personality, actress, businesswoman, and human rights activist
Nomzamo Mbatha is an actress and humanitarian. In 2017, she was identified as a high-profile Supporter of the LuQuLuQu campaign by UNHCR. Besides humanitarian work, she is a television personality and businesswoman.
9. DJ Zinhle - 4.4 million
- Account: @djzinhle
- Owner: Ntombezinhle Jiyane
- Followers: 4.4 million
- Occupation: DJ, producer, media personality, and businesswoman
Ntombezinhle Jiyane, alias DJ Zinhle, is a top female Dj in South Africa. She was born on 30th December 1982 in Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal. Growing up, she desired to become a TV presenter.
8. Somizi Mhlongo - 4.5 million
- Account: @somizi
- Owner: Somizi Buyani Mhlongo-Motaung
- Followers: 4.5 million
- Occupation: Actor, media personality, and choreographer
Did you know that Somizi Mhlongo was featured in the film Sarafina! in 1992? He portrayed the character of Fire, a respected student leader. Since featuring in the film, he has been a household name in the South African entertainment scene.
7. Minnie Dlamini - 4.6 million
- Account: @minniedlamini
- Owner: Minenhle Dlamini
- Followers: 4.6 million
- Occupation: On-air personality, actress, and model
Minnie Dlamini was born on 7th July 1990, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In 2010 she became the presenter of the Friday live-music show Live Amp on SABC 1. At the time, she was pursuing higher studies at the University of Cape Town.
6. Bonang Matheba - 4.6 million
- Account: @bonang_m
- Owner: Bonang Matheba
- Followers: 4.6 million
- Occupation: Television presenter and radio personality
One of Instagram's most-followed accounts in South Africa today is Bonang Matheba's. Bonang, alias Queen B, is one of the sought-after entertainment personalities. As a little girl, she knew she would live a life of greatness. She started her career on SABC1 before moving to Metro FM.
5. Amanda du-Pont - 4.6 million
- Account: @amandadupont
- Owner: Amanda du-Pont
- Followers: 4.6 million
- Occupation: Actress, model and television host
Amanda du-Pont is one of the South African celebrities with the most followers on Instagram. She was born on 26th June 1988 in Manzini, Swaziland. She has been in the media and entertainment industry for about a decade now.
4. Natasha Thahane - 5 million
- Account: @natasha_thahane
- Owner: Natasha Thahane
- Followers: 5 million
- Occupation: Actress, model and media personality
Natasha Thanane is one of the South African media personalities with the highest Instagram followers. She was born on 25th September 1995 and made her first appearance on the screens in 2013. In 2014, she appeared in an e.tv anthology.
3. Cassper Nyovest - 5.4 million
- Account: @casspernyovest
- Owner: Refiloe Maele Phoolo
- Followers: 5.4 million
- Occupation: Musician
Refiloe Maele Phoolo, alias Cassper Nyovest, ranks second on the list of South Africans with the highest followers on Instagram.
2. Boity Thulo - 5.5 million
- Account: @boity
- Owner: Boity Thulo
- Followers: 5.5 million
- Occupation: Television personality, actress, rapper, businesswoman, and model
Boity Thulo ranks second on the list of the top 10 most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa. She is a talented actress best known for starring in Mrs Right Guy, Dear Betty, and Dancing with the Stars.
1. AB de Villiers - 17.2 million
- Account: @abdevilliers17
- Owner: AB de Villiers
- Followers: 17.2 million
- Occupation: Athlete
Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is the most followed person on Instagram in South Africa. He is a former cricket player born on 17th February 1984 in Pretoria. He made his Test debut against England in 2004 and had a 15-year career before retiring.
Who has the most followers on Instagram in 2022?
Who is No 1 on Instagram? The most-followed person on Instagram in 2022 is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with 420 million followers.
Who are the top 5 followed people on Instagram?
The five top followed Instagram accounts are listed below.
- Cristiano Ronaldo (420 million)
- Kylie Jenner (323 million)
- Leo Messi (315 million)
- Selena Gomez (308 million)
- Dwyane The Rock Johnson (307 million)
The most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa are mostly in the media and television industry. They use their accounts to interact with fans and to do brand ambassadorial jobs.
READ ALSO: 10 biggest and most expensive celebrity mansions in Africa 2022
Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the biggest and most expensive celebrity mansions in Africa in 2022. A large percentage of celebrities are known for their lavish lifestyles, especially on social media.
Those with the most expensive houses include Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba, Linda Ikeji, Don Jazzy, and Davido. Their homes are spacious and have the best designs, finishes, and household items.
Source: Briefly News