Sizwe Dhlomo unintentionally showed his wealth when he shared a screenshot of a recent bank transfer on social media

The screenshot was meant to settle a debate about FNB's immediate payment fees, after a user claimed they were charged R30

Others pointed out that Sizwe Dhlomo is a high-value FNB client and thus he enjoys benefits that others don't

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Dhlomo accidentally proved he's rich with an FNB transfer screenshot. Image: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images, kayaon959/Instagram

Source: UGC

Seasoned radio and TV host Sizwe Dhlomo unwittingly proved that he is rich during an online debate about bank transfer charges.

Sizwe Dhlomo accidentally proves he's rich

Sizwe Dhlomo is all about imparting knowledge to his followers on social media, particularly on X. A social media user @Mashishi_B asked what FNB charges for transfers after someone with an account with the bank told them it cost R30. The post was captioned:

“I asked someone to do an immediate payment for me from FNB to discovery and they said FNB charged them R30 for an immediate payment? Is this real or kudlalwa ngam? But anyway, I gave her the cash plus 30 rand 🤣🤣🤣”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sizwe Dhlomo stepped in and argued that the transfer fee should’ve been far less. He said FNB charged R7 for transfers. Another social media user disputed Sizwe Dhlomo’s claim. The Kaya 959 then shared a screenshot proving that he was an FNB account holder. He shared a screenshot proving that he had transferred funds on Friday 13 June 2025. The screenshots were captioned:

“I literally just did a transfer this morning.”

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's wealth

In the comments, netizens were stunned that Sizwe Dhlomo was not charged a transfer fee. Several netizens took time to explain that it was a sign that the former MTV presenter holds a private wealth account which FNB offers to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with assets ranging from $1 million to $10 million or more. Others argued that the person wasn’t necessarily lying but uses a different account.

Here are some of the comments:

@Poroza_ highlighted:

“Private wealth- R450 a month. Free unlimited transactions.”

@officialjroveci explained:

“Grootman you're a millionaire and we are thousandners. They’re going to charge you less.”

@LauDlamini argued:

“There is a difference between transfer and payments. Transfers are between your own accounts and payments are across yours and other peoples. Just a fact from a bank employee.”

@Maphupho_Amahle explained:

“Transaction fees are based on the account type. The person isn't lying; they use an account that's different from yours.”

@lebza_ricardo said:

"That's private wealth."

Sizwe Dhlomo unwittingly proved he's rich with a screenshot. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his multi-million rand estate

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo's fans have known for a while now that the seasoned TV and radio personality is rich.

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared pictures of his multi-million rand estate.

Dhlomo set social media abuzz after sharing a backyard photo of his estate, and fans quickly gave it a nod of approval.

Others said the lush backyard was ideal for a ‘private zoo,’ while others said a football pitch would be a fine fit.

Source: Briefly News