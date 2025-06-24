Damning accusations made by Floyd Shivambu against Sizwe Dhlomo in 2015 were reignited amid their explosive feud on Monday, 23 June 2025

Dhlomo channelled a viral meme as he tackled queries about his preference on social media on Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some asking Sizwe Dhlomo to prove himself with evidence beyond his response

Sizwe Dhlomo set the record straight about his preference. Image: floyd_shivambu, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Sizwe Dhlomo had to set the record straight after damning allegations made by former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu in 2015 resurfaced amid their feud.

Sizwe Dhlomo tackles questions about his preference

Dhlomo and Shivambu charted social media trending charts after they traded words on Monday, 23 June 2025. In his scathing response to Dhlomo, Shivambu had claimed that he didn’t know who the popular radio host was. Sizwe Dhlomo took exception to that claim and resurfaced an old post by Shivambu making damning allegations against him.

In the 2015 post, Shivambu accused Dhlomo of assaulting a boyfriend. Social media user @Vhadauvhadamani asked Sizwe Dhlomo about his sexuality, bringing back memories of the famous interview by Ugandan journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala. The question read:

“Why are you gay?”

Sizwe Dhlomo, who has notoriously kept his personal life under wraps, played along and responded like Njala’s guest Pepe Julian Onziema in the infamous interview. Dhlomo’s response read:

“Who says I’m gay?”

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's response

In the comments section under Sizwe Dhlomo’s response to the social media user, netizens reacted with humour and memes. Others asked Dhlomo to dispute Shavambu’s claims that he had a boyfriend with a picture of his girlfriend, while several netizens slammed the social media user for being nosy.

Here are some of the reactions:

@beejay_bj3 asked:

“Show us your girlfriend. Why have we never seen you with girls?"

@Afriforeal2 joked:

“They think you are Pepe Julian Onziema.”

@EleberiE suggested:

“The best way to respond to this 'gay' story is for you to show proof by providing photos and possibly videos of yourself with your partner or girlfriend. Is that too much to ask?”

@Yoniem5 declared:

“Even if you were, it's none of his business. What kind of question is that?”

@ziyarara claimed:

“Even if you were gay, why is he bothered by gay people? Normally, people who ask such questions have suppressed sexual feelings for men; they are projecting what they feel to others. They wish they could be openly gay and admire those who are openly gay.”

@mixedracedUncle highlighted:

“A million views is crazy, the obsession of people wanting you to confess something you are not is something I will never understand.”

@Mtho_Sibiya advised:

“People are just bullying you with this gay nonsense. They know it is rubbish. Don’t let it get you. It's their way of bringing you down.”

Sizwe Dhlomo reveals he's married

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo previously broke suitors' hearts after revealing his relationship status.

Briefly News reported in 2024 that Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he is married.

The radio personality had Mzansi ladies dropping to their knees, instantly breaking their hearts with the stunning revelation.

Netizens were intrigued by Sizwe's ability to keep his business from social media, but the ladies were anything but fascinated.

