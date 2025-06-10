YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has announced his next guest on Awkward Date, and it has his viewers on the edge of their seats

His guest is none other than Ugandan journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala, who is known for his quote, "Why are you gay?"

Lasizwe posted the pictures from their date at Rocomamas, and Mzansi cannot wait

Lasizwe's next Awkward Date guest is Ugandan Journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala. Image: Lasizwe, Simonkaggwanja

Source: Instagram

This one is iconic! YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza secured what many think is his most legendary guest on Awkward Date.

Who will Lasizwe go on a date with next?

Through his African Channel Network Channel on Instagram, Lasizwe announced that he will be wining and dining with Ugandan media personality and journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala.

Njala is famously known for his awkward interview with Pepe where he asked him, "Why are you gay?". He has since profited from the quote and created merchandise and made it a brand.

Lasizwe added the Instagram pictures from their date at Rocomamas, with the caption, I said, 'Are you ready?'” Lasizwe has secured a brand partnership with Rocomamas.

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe's Instagram announcement

The reactions are hilarious, and Mzansi cannot wait to see how this date will go.

Khanyi Mbau joked:

"Are you gay? Why are you gay?"

Official Majorsteez laughed:

"This is legendary stuff."

Asavela__m laughed:

"On pride month. That is iconic."

Kwenzo Pholoba was in disbelief:

"Wait what?"

Liyema_pantsi said:

"I cannot wait for this."

The Rcich Mnisi exclaimed:

"This is Major!"

zandy._02 laughed:

"Damn on Pride Month too! Lasizwe, you are hilarious."

Iam Dimitrinoble exclaimed:

"The devil works hard, but LASIZWE DAMBUZA WORKS HARDER!"

Sizwe Dhlomo turns down Lasizwe

Lasizwe invited Sizwe Dhlomo to his popular YouTube show, Awkward Date, but he got turned down. The Kaya 959 host politely declined his invite; however, their exchange quickly turned rather shady.

Lasizwe wanted to dine with Sizwe Dhlomo, but he was turned down. Image: Liv Raddin

Source: Getty Images

Lasizwe then suggested that they visit a shooting range, but the presenter was still uninterested.

"Lol! It’s dangerous to just go to a shooting range. Here’s what I’ll do for you: Come to Kaya. Don’t bring cameras, but you can shadow me for a full week. I’ll give you a breakdown of how to move in the game. That’s if you’ll find that kind of info useful. Your choice," he responded.

Lasizwe then hit back with a cryptic post and said, "I said 'Let's shoot' and you said, 'Shadow me'. Kodwa ke okay Sizzzzz, let's see what direction this takes. I'm breezing. I laugh a lot, but I clock everything," he jokingly said.

Check out the X post below:

Asavela stuns Lasiwe on their date

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza was visibly shocked when actress Asavela Mqokiyana opened a Carling Black Label bottle with her mouth and did it in seconds.

The personality hosted the former Isibaya actress in the latest Awkward Dates episode, and his reaction was priceless. Her move received cheers online, from men and women alike, and peeps could n0t get over her authenticity.

Source: Briefly News