Actor and musician Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam as Ghost

Mosese, who played Detective Lerumo Chabedi on Scandal! made his Skeem Saam debut on Tuesday, 1 June

Viewers of the show took to social media this week to respond to Mosese's debut as a drug dealer

Tshepo Howza Mosese plays a drug dealer, Ghost. Images: PhilMphela and SkeemSaam3

Former Scandal! star Tshepo Howza Mosese, who stars opposite Macks Papo on Skeem Saam made his debut this week.

The TV personality and actor portrays the character of a drug dealer called Ghost on the show.

The SABC1 soapie introduced Mosese's character, Ghost, on Tuesday, 17 June, on its X account.

"The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! 👻 Tshepo Howza Mosese, aka "Ghost," is ready to stir up some serious trouble for the Magongwas. What has Rachel gotten herself into this time?", wrote the educational soapie on social media.

On the show, Mosese's character is a drug dealer who is hunting for drugs hidden by Rachel (Lesego Marakalla) at Magongwa's (Putla Sehlapelo) house.

Mosese is famously known for his role as Detective Lerumo Chabedi on e.tv's popular soapie Scandal!

Viewers respond to Howza's debut on the show

sjnd@dima_onzima wrote:

"I still can't imagine Howza as a thief. Welcome Howza.

@HerdsThemi said:

"I'm glad Skeem Saam gave Howza a chance, this guy was trolled and bullied here on X by the people some of you call influencers for being unemployed. Welcome Howza."

@Lover_TSA replied:

"From playing a cop to playing a thug. What a turn around Mr Mosese."

@LucasCash100 wrote:

"I just think he’s doing an injustice to his craft because the moment you say you’re Ghost, you are opening a comparison to Power, and the writing and production and quality of acting doesn’t even come close. I personally never heard of a rural gangster or any called Ghost in SA."

@komanaItu said:

"Lmfao, do you not think he then gave himself the name because of St Patrick? Think about it. It makes sense."

@hotgirlintheuk wrote:

"What will Ntate Neo and Tebello say when they see Lerumo is a criminal now kodwa?"

@LucasCash100 said:

"Why Ghost? Couldn’t he be Chase? Or Spikiri? Do you see how out of touch with reality your writers are? Ghost is played out! There’s only one Ghost, and it’s St Patrick! If I were Howza, I’d demand a new name for this character."

@nomhlearies said:

"I hope his role is short-lived. No one must touch out Dynamite," (Rachel Kunutu).

Ghost wants drugs from Rachel Kunutu. Images: Skeem Saam3

