South African comedian Mpho Popps and his team decided to make a skit about Presley "Cobrizi" Chweneyagae's funeral

The award-winning comedian and TV presenter posted the skit on his social media page, which went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, as some didn't find it funny

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Comedian Mpho Popps made a skit about Cobrizi's funeral. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ayeye, South African comedian Mpho Popps found himself in trouble on social media for a recent skit he created, which rubbed some netizens the wrong way, although some others enjoyed it.

Recently, the award-winning media personality was called out once again after he and his team at PNC made a skit about the late Presley "Cobrizi" Chweneyagae's funeral. This was after the comedian was called out for lying about his relationship with his wife.

Actor Warren Masemola, who was the late star's best friend, was also spotted on the skit Mpho Popps created with his team.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens weigh in on Mpho Popps' skit

Shortly after the skit went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, while others found it unamusing.

Here are some of the comments below:

@_officialMoss questioned:

"Warren is right there at the back. Why isn’t he playing himself?"

@MisInfoCrusher commented:

"Nah, not too soon, bro…You’re comedians. Do what you have to do to entertain us. Whoever has a problem will go to the nearest police station."

@wytee wrote:

"I shouldn't have laughed so much... but why is Warren at the back and Pops maintaining the look the whole time."

@MakofaneDimphoo said:

"Trying to maintain a dying career with a dead person is crazy business Mpho."

@LimpopoDaddy responded:

"To those offended by Mpho Popps and his team, here's a quote by GOAT of comedy, Dave Chappelle: The job of the comedian isn't just to be funny, it's to say something that maybe you're not ready to hear. Comedy should be uncomfortable sometimes. That’s how you know it’s real."

@MfundiCalvin replied:

"Someone, anyone, please tell General Mkhwanazi that Mpho and the whole clan do heists, I need them stopped ASAP."

Netizens weighed in on the skit Mpho Popps and his team did about Cobrizi's funeral. Image: @mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Mpho Popps pokes fun at Papa Penny

Umkhonto we Sizwe Member of Parliament, Penny Penny, previously attended a meeting of the Sports, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee. During this meeting, reality TV star Papa Penny Ahee raised a question regarding accountability in parliament.

Penny sparked a debate about the individuals appointed to parliament and whether they perform their duties correctly.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, captivated the nation as many individuals criticised Papa Penny. Comedian Mpho Popps decided to turn this into humour by creating a amusing skit on 11 June 2025.

Mpho Popps excited as podcast moves to TV

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Mpho Popps was on cloud nine after People Need Comedy (PNC) premiered on DStv.

Mpho Popps reckoned that this win that DStv announced was part of a campaign to bring popular podcasts to the small screen. SA questioned Mpho Popps whether Mzansi Wethu will air exclusive content or what is already available on YouTube.

Source: Briefly News