Stand up comedian Mpho Popps found himself being dragged on social media after about his relationship with his wife, Letoyah

The star recently celebrated his anniversary with his wife on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, claiming they have been together for 15 years

Many netizens called him out, saying he lied about being in a relationship with his wife for 15 years as he was in a relationship with a woman named Rose during those years

Mpho Popps was called out for lying about his relationship on social media. Image: @mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Ayeye! Mpho Popps found himself in the middle of a controversy and lies as many netizens called him out on social media regarding his relationship with his wife.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, where the stand-up comedian claimed to have been with his Wife, Letoyah, for 15 years.

However, many netizens called him out and labelled him a liar as some were adamant that the pair hadn't been together for 15 years as Mpho Popps was in another known relationship with a woman named Rose. The couple had previously celebrated their wedding anniversary in February 2024.

An online user @Compaqllow said:

"Why are you not mentioning that you cheated on her and dated someone else for a good few years in between? You’re making it sound like you guys have been together for 15 years straight— aowa."

Fans drag Mpho Popps

Many netizens on social media dragged the comedian and called him out after it was made known that he lied about his relationship with his wife, others defended the media personality. Here's what they had to say:

@Mam_Bhele said:

"Thanks, sis Judy for highlighting this because I was so confused when I saw pics of the so-called wife when all along we knew Rose as the partner."

@_TeeFitness wrote:

"My grandfather told me, 'Find a woman, love, protect and provide for her… but also create a room for disappointments. A lot of people have someone they can return to if things don’t work out, and those people are usually from their early life.'"

@_Awongwa responded:

"Guys it’s simple I don’t know what’s with all the questions, he clearly broke up with the now wife and dated Rose and now he is back with his family."

@ATshoaedi replied:

"When you’re at the top, just know you’re a walking target. People will come for everything. Your work, your relationships, even how you breathe because that’s just how the game goes. You just gotta have the guts to handle it."

@NomaGee5 commented:

"Skhipha amaFiles lana asidlali."

@mafasiphosethu_ mentioned:

"So what if he dated another person that's something they went through and still found their way back to each other. inkinga yenu anifuni ukubona into inhle."

Netizens scrutinised Mpho Popps' relationship with his wife. Image: @mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Mpho Popps celebrates daughter starting grade 7

n a previous report from Briefly News, Mpho Popps is a proud father after his baby girl started grade 7. Imani Modikoane is officially a grade seven learner, making her parents extremely proud. Mpho penned a heartfelt message bragging about his little girl being all grown up.

In the Instagram post, he posted photos of him and his wife, Letoyah, taking their daughter to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News