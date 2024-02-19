South African comedian Mpho Popps showed his wife love on Instagram to mark their wedding wedding anniversary

The podcaster penned a heartfelt message expressing gratitude and how much he loves Latoya

The post drew a flood of well-wishes from celebrities and followers who admire their relationship

Mpho Popps and Latoya Modikoane marked their first wedding anniversary. Image: @mphopopps

Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane wrote his wife Latoya a sweet post to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Mpho Popps thanks his wife

The comedian thanked his bae and the mother of their child on his Instagram account for sticking beside him and saving his life.

"Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for being my place of peace. Thank you for making our house a home. Thank you for being the best mom to our daughter and lastly, thank you for saving my life ❤️"

Mpho and Latoya rekindle romance

The lovebirds got married a year ago after they overcame some challenges and reconciled. Mpho gushed to SowetanLIVE about getting his family back.

“My daughter used to get 40% at school but now we’re rolling in the Bs and As. So, this reunion and decision was not only good for us but for her too."

See the post below:

Celebs and fans celebrate Mpho and Latoya

The podcaster's anniversary message warmed hearts on the platform. Celebs like Khanyi Mbau and Letoya Makhene celebrated the couple with sweet comments.

@azania_ said:

"Aaaaahhhhh! Love suits you. The past year has been noticeable. Happy anniversary."

@mbaureloaded wrote:

"This is beautiful, happily ever after."

@letoyamakhenep stated:

"Love is a beautiful thing. Cherish it."

@thulanisundu mentioned:

"Nah, your circle is tight bro. Not once did I hear anywhere that you got married, had a whole wedding. Happy anniversary to you both. God bless your union."

@gabisilet posted:

"Tjo oswere shipi papa. Happy anniversary abuti."

@hollyreymusic shared:

"Literally my favourite couple!"

@vee_smith01 commented:

"Happy anniversary. ❤️ I saw you today and church your daughter and your wife are so beautiful."

@tinahhturnerr added:

"Having Popps as a husband is such a flex. She won ❤️❤️❤️"

Mpho Popps to host Comics’ Choice Awards

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards are back again for their 11th edition.

This year, your host with the most is one of Mzansi's legendary comedians who has been in the comedy game for over a decade. Comedian Mpho Popps recently made headlines as he was announced and confirmed as the new host.

