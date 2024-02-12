Legendary comedian Mpho 'Mpho Popps' Modikoane was announced at the host of the 11th annual Savanna Comics Choice Awards

The star will be hosting this year's comics awards, which are set to take place on Saturday, 13 April, at Gold Reef City

Comedian Mbali Gudazi shared with Briefly News that Savanna Comics Choice awards mean a lot to her as the spotlight they shine on the industry is very important

Mpho Popps will host the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards this year. Image: Oupa Bopape

The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards are back again for their 11th edition, and this year, your host with the most is one of Mzansi's legendary comedians who have been in the comedy game for over a decade.

Comedian Mpho Popps recently made headlines as he was announced and confirmed as the new host of the 11th annual Savanna Comics' Choice Awards, which are set to take place at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Comedy Central has joined as the official television partner for the first time and will be broadcasting a TV Special of all the highlights from the show a couple of weeks after the event.

Also, Comedians Celeste Ntuli, Khanyisa Bunu and Robby Collins will join Mpho Popps on stage to give their stellar performances.

Speaking to Briefly News, comedian Mbali Gudazi, who was nominated last year as the Best Newcomer for the Comics' Choice Awards, said that they mean a lot to her as the spotlight they shine on the industry is very important:

"The Savanna Comics Choice awards means a lot to me. The spot light they shine on the industry is very important and they do it with such class. Because of the awards people in the Entertainment industry are able to recognize those Comedians that are not as famous like myself.

"I love the build up to the awards, the new comer showcase, the incubator workshop and nominee announcement event, these bring such a hype in comedy and demands the Entertainment industry to be aware of SA Comedy.

She also added:

"The Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards brings some sort of structure to the comedy industry. The awards opens up a pathway for new comics to work harder and aspire to be recognized by the awards. The awards don't only give spotlight to award winners or nominees, if you're a comedian and doing something towards SA Comedy these awards support you. I don't know how but they know all of us and they reach out in asking us to register for the awards or come to any event their hosting."

