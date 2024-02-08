Durban-based comedian Rory Petzer went off on President Ramaphosa in a hilarious post

Rory targeted the President ahead of his State Of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night

Rory Petzer is a comedian who won the Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Award in 2023

Rory Petzer mocked President Ramaphosa ahead of his national address. Image: @RoryPetzer/Twitter, Getty Images

All eyes will be on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers the State Of The Nation Address (SONA).

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering his State Of The Nation Address (SONA) 2024 on Thursday night, 8 February 2024.

Citizens can expect a drama free address as parliament ruled that the address should go uninterrupted.

Comedian trolls Cyril Ramaphosa

Rory Petzer is a comedian who won the Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Award in 2023. The Durban-based comedian went off on President Ramaphosa in a hilarious post.

"Can't wait for State of the Nation Address tonight night to hear all about the country that exists in Cyril's head. #SONA2024."

Netizens join in on the joke

Agreeing with Rory, netizens mocked the address saying it should be aired on Comedy Central because it is a joke:

@ZAjas16 laughed:

"Yeah, I'm not really gonna watch SONA!"

@vlok_andre asked:

"SONA is Same Old, Nothing Achieved, right?"

@IbnMilz joked:

"From Mbalulas statements I think the country in the ANC mind is different from the one we all live in. I will rock my t-shirt. Proudly Saffa."

@AwesomeJaycon said:

"A country that exists in Cyril’s head."

@br_cole25 mentioned:

"They are airing it on Comedy Central tonight. And you will hear so many claps during that narration."

@ItsSudesh said:

"I'm surprised Eskom hasn't suspended load shedding yet."

@Caponekm added:

"In his head, everything is groovy and running smoothly. It's going to be business as usual."

Government splurges millions on SONA

In a previous report from Briefly News, the National Assembly splurged R6.5 million to prepare for the State of the Nation Address.

The spokesperson revealed that the money was spent on logistical arrangements and other aspects of the event. Netizens were disheartened by the amount of money used and slammed the government, accusing it of wasteful expenditure.

