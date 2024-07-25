The musical artist Ntate Stunna mourned the passing of his friend and colleague Malome Vector

The star shared an emotional message on his Facebook page expressing his pain of losing his friend

Malome Vector passed away in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Ntate Stunna mourned the death of his friend Malome Vector. Image: @ntatestunna

Source: Instagram

The entertainment industry has lost yet another artist recently in a tragic car accident.

Ntate Stunna mourns the death of Malome Vector

Sad news hit the Mzansi music industry recently after the news of the musical artist Malome Vector's death circulated on social media.

Earlier on, fake reports regarding Ntate Stunna also dying in the car crash with Malome Vector trended; however, the star and Ambitouz Entertainment confirmed that Ntate Stunna is alive and wasn't involved in the accident.

The Hard hitmaker mourned the death of his friend and colleague Malome Vector as he posted about how his passing hit him hard on his Facebook and Instagram page.

On Facebook, he wrote:

"Le nsiile themba laka."

See the post below:

On his Instagram page, he also wrote:

"U E entse ntho ea hau sebata. U mochini chini chini chini. May Your Legacy Live Forever. Star Sa Rona Se seholo. We Celebrate You."

See the post below:

Fans mourn the passing of Malome Vector

Many netizens also mourned the passing of Malome Vector on social media:

your_rural_girlyyour_rural_girly said:

" This one really hit home."

ndumiso_za wrote:

"Eish bro condolences brother. May his legacy live forever."

komanek.za replied:

"Long live Tau ya Lesotho."

Tshepo Giddy responded:

"This is a big lose you will never recover from... Your day one is gone... May God heal your heart."

Tselane Sekete commented:

"My deepest condolences to you and the family."

