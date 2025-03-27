Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka trended after he shared a picture of himself rocking the outfit he wore to a pal's marriage ceremony

Social media users tore into Sol Phenduka's outfit saying it was inappropriate for the occasion

Sol Phenduka later clarified why he rocked a casual outfit to witness his friend exchange vows with their partner

Kaya FM presenter Sol Phenduka is known for his impeccable style at events. However, a recent picture of his outfit when he attended a friend’s wedding has netizens roasting him.

Sol Phenduka attends friend's wedding wearing sneakers

Sol Phenduka rocked an African attire and Jordans when he graced a friend’s wedding in Ga-Mashashane, Polokwane, at the weekend. The Podcast and Chill co-host shared a picture of himself on his X account with the caption:

“Wedding in Limpopo. Ga Mashashane.”

Netizens blast Sol Phenduka for wearing Jordans to wedding

In the comments, several netizens slammed Sol Phenduka for wearing sneakers to his friend’s wedding ceremony. They pointed out that his outfit didn’t fit the occasion. Others joked that they thought that the picture was of a lookalike. Here are some of the comments:

@Kagiesure asked:

“Why is a grown man like you wearing Jordans to a wedding? Weddings and funerals have to be respected, and stop dressing like a teenager when attending such.”

@tokgasi joked:

“I almost thought it's a clone 🙆🏾‍♂️ Sorry Sol, I can't tell the real one from the clones anymore.”

@phestahiver asked:

“You're wearing sneakers at a wedding, bro? Okare, my 2000 nephews.”

@LuSomethings highlighted:

“But it’s like you’re going to a chillas with friends.”

@Helen9650547627 said:

“I love you and everything mara why does your girlfriend let you walk around dressed like this? 😭😭😭😭😭 Hai man 🤸🤸🤸🤸😬”

@StissSesing suggested:

“Nice fit bro, but it doesn’t have to be black going to the wedding blood. Colours have meaning.”

Speaking to TshisaLive after attending the wedding, Sol Phenduka shed more light on his outfit. The 38-year-old presenter explained that he chose to wear African print and sneakers because it was the wedding’s dress code.

“It's nothing hectic — I attended my friend's wedding, and the dress code it's about African print. And the ceremony went well. I love what I was wearing on that day," Sol Phenduka explained.

