Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and her husband got married on Saturday 22 March 2025 at the Belair Pavillion venue in the Cape Wetlands

Talented actress Connie Ferguson turned heads at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding after she wore an elegant Gert-Johan Coetzee dress

Fans gushed over Connie Ferguson's look with many praising Gert-Johan Coetzee for making a masterpiece

Connie Ferguson turned heads with her designer dress at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding. Image: connie_ferguson

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and her husband tied the knot this weekend leaving everyone stunned. The couple weren’t the only ones who were dressed to the nines.

Zozini Tunzi’s wedding on Saturday 22 March 2025 was attended by the who’s who in South Africa. The record-breaking Miss Universe titleholder and her husband exchanged wedding vows at the stunning Belair Pavillion venue in the Cape Wetlands.

Connie Ferguson dazzles at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Among the famous faces who witnessed the beauty queen saying ‘I Do’ were South African veteran actress Connie Ferguson who was a sight to behold in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress. While she's known for breaking the internet with her videos in the gym, the former The Queen actress had her Instagram followers gushing after she shared a picture of herself at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding venue with the caption:

“Somewhere…💍❤️”

In the comments section, Gert-Johan Coetzee complimented how stunning Connie Ferguson looked. Coetzee remarked how it was a pleasure to make the dress for Connie. Gert-Johan Coetzee said:

“Connie, you're breathing in your Gert-Johan Coetzee dress. Every detail accentuates your beauty, elegance, and femininity. You embody refinement, poise, and sophistication, making this dress a true masterpiece on you. 😍😍😍”

Fans praise Connie Ferguson's look at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Netizens also showered Connie Ferguson with praise in the comments. While Connie didn’t mention she was at Zozini Tunzi’s wedding, social media users were able to put two and two together based on her elegant look. Others praised Gert-Johan Coetzee for making the amazing dress for Connie Ferguson.

Here are some of the reactions:

duchessoul_sa complemented:

“Cherry ya Bra Shona looking so stunning 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍”

nomeva_xolisani asked:

“Are you getting married without telling us? Why you so beautiful ngathi you the one getting married DiMamzo DiMamzo?”

Theeetraveller gushed:

“You look stunning Connie 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍Gert-Johan Coetzee you never disappoint 😍”

nobathembu_maneli replied:

“I guess somewhere could have been at Zozibini’s wedding because her guests understood the assignment 😂❤️🔥.”

munesuishe_ernest said:

“Our Queen celebrating the union in holy matrimony if our Queen of the Universe Zozibini Tunzi 🔥🔥

Zamagwabini praised:

“Is there a female body that Gert-Johan Coetzee can't dress the man is a fashion magician.”

Fans loved Connie Ferguson's look at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding. Image: connie_ferguson

Connie Ferguson excited to be a grandmother again

Apart from Zozibini Tunzi's wedding, Connie Ferguson is also celebrating a personal milestone.

The award-winning actress recently was on cloud nine after she became a grandmother for the fifth time.

The media personality joyfully shared a video of her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's baby shower on social media.

Zozibini Tunzi's husband's identity revealed

Meanwhile, the identity of Zozibini Tunzi's husband has been uncovered.

As reported by Briefly News, the beauty queen's husband share common interests such as watching Game of Thrones together.

Zozi's husband is not only devoted and supportive but is an avid sports fan.

