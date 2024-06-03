Connie Ferguson had social media buzzing after posting a new workout video working on her lower body

The TV actress had social media users beaming with pride, with some people saying that being at the gym is doing wonders for her

Ferguson revealed her secret to maintaining her youthful looks at 53 years of age and why she opts for this

The Queen actress Connie Ferguson is body and fitness goals once again. The star added a dose of inspiration to the timelines with her workout videos.

Connie Ferguson has shaken the internet with yet another workout video. Image: @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson posts epic workout video

Fitness bunny Connie Ferguson shared on social media what she got up to at the gym recently. She shared a new workout video, and this time, she worked on her lower body.

The video was re-shared on X by @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Connie Ferguson putting in work in the gym."

Connie's secret to maintaining youthful looks

Ferguson never shied away from letting fans in on her secrets to maintaining her youthful looks. The 53-year-old revealed that she does not wear make-up most of the time, and this causes her to work on her natural beauty. On Instagram, she wrote:

"I am big on self-care and tend to have a holistic approach to it. Those who know me know I don’t often wear makeup unless it’s for a shoot or I’m attending an event, so it’s important for me to maintain naturally healthy, glowing skin!"

"I don’t eat too badly, I exercise regularly, drink lots of water and maintain a good skincare routine at home. But even with that, going for professional treatment from time to time gives you that little bit of extra!"

Netizens react to Connie's workout video

Social media users reacted to the workout video and said that being at the gym is doing wonders for the star.

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

"She might be using the gym as her coping mechanism. Awesome because it's really doing wonders for her."

@CalliePhakathi replied:

"I think the gym has been her friend/comfort since the passing of her husband. Good for her."

@GI_Irvin commented:

"Leg workouts are not for the weak. That’s why I prefer walking."

Mzansi trolls Connie Ferguson's kids after workout video

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Connie Ferguson caused a stir on social media recently when she shared a video at the gym.

The intensive training went viral, and many netizens shared their mixed reactions to the clip. Some complimented her fitness, and others suggested that she take her kids along.

