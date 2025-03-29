AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, recently garnered some attention on social media thanks to a video of her having fun

Lynn Forbes' video caused a buzz as people discussed her appearance in the video, where she let loose to some music

Online users defended Lynn Forbes from people who ran wild in the comments on the dancing video

Lynn Forbes was the subject of discussion following a video of her dancing freely. The late rapper AKA's mother showed off her moves to an 80s classic song by Katrina and The Waves.

Lynn Forbes danced to an 80s hit song in a video that captured attention. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes was dressed in a carefree outfit, and she got thousands of views online. The video made it to X, and netizens had lots to say.

AKA's mom dances freely

In a video shared by Lynn Forbes was dancing to the hit Walking on Sunshine. She had a sarong draped over her as she let loose with her groovy moves. Watch the video of Lynn enjoying a banger below:

Lynn Forbes lost AKA

AKA passed away in 2023 in a fatal shooting in Durban that was caught on CCTV footage. Lynn publicly mourned her son and continued to uplift his legacy. She and Kairo collected AKA's Global Visionary Award at the 19th BET Hip Hop Awards in 2023.

Lynn Frobes has paid tribute to her late son AKA more than once. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

AKA also left behind a daughter, Kairo Forbes, whom he shared with DJ Zinhle. The DJ has melded her blended family with Murdah Bongz, who has paid his respects to the late rapper. Nadia Nakai, who was dating AKA at the time of his passing, is still close with his daughter. The pair did a TikTok dance challenge together and were a viral hit.

AKA's murder trial is yet to reach any conclusion since five men who were arrested have appeared before a Durban High Court. The accused are charged as suspects in the murder of AKA and Tebello Tinz Motsoane, who died alongside the rapper.

Peeps defend AKA's mom

Many people flooded the comments saying AKA's mom deserved to be carefree. Others hoped Lynn was doing better following the loss of her son, AKA. Read the comments about Lynn from X users:

@Bongani_Wale said:

"Leave her alone she's not bothering anyone. There's no news to report here. The woman is living her life."

@ThaboMorwatshe3 wrote:

"Hope this oulady is okay."

@BotziMarcus commented:

"Life goes in as usual, people don't mourn forever, guys."

@TheCurrentSa gushed:

"She is healing nicely."

@MazwiDineo wrote:

"Please, I love her so much 😭🤣😍"

Lynn Forbes sets record straight about Kairo's performance

Briefly News previously reported that Lynn Forbes, AKA Glammy, has set the record straight on why and how Kairo Forbes ended up on stage at Joburg Day.

Following the social media outrage regarding Kairo Forbes's Joburg Day performance, Lynn Forbes has set the record straight.

She responded to an X (formerly known as Twitter) exchange between @RubuThulisa and @NubianBella_Don, who were debating whether it was acceptable or not for Kairo to perform.

