Murdah Bongz recently shared a touching Instagram post to commemorate AKA's heavenly birthday

The former Black Motion member posted five pictures on his page taken with the late rapper's loved ones

DJ Zinhle's husband's thoughtful gesture garnered praise and many people lauded him as a rare breed

Murdah Bongz marked AKA's heavenly birthday with a sweet post. Image: @murdahbongz and @akaworldwide

It's AKA's heavenly birthday. Murdah Bongz took to social media to honour the late rapper.

Murdah posted a series of pictures capturing the bittersweet feeling of the day.

Celebrating AKA's legacy

The snapshots feature Murdah, his wife DJ Zinhle, and AKA's loved ones, including Nadia Nakai and Lynn Forbes.

They posed before framed pictures of the iconic rapper, creating a visual tribute that resonated with fans.

See the post below:

SA applauds Murdah Bongz

Murdah's gesture goes beyond norms, as he continues to show unwavering support and love for AKA.

Fans on Instagram are praising and thanking the Mohigan Sun hitmaker for his heart and the thoughtful post.

@mirandalehoke said:

"When a man has full confidence in himself. "

@shaicharleen stated:

"You are a good man. God bless you and your family."

@ndapandaomwene_ mentioned:

"The purity of your heart, the measure of how you love is so angelic. Blessed are you Morda among other men."

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner posted:

"A rare breed of a man. "

@tutumzoneli commented:

"Bongani you are a blessing not only to this family but all of us as fans. You have stolen our hearts in this bereavement journey."

@preshpreshprecious wrote:

"Father God is there another Murdah out there for me because wow you he is a rare one. Men like you are hard to find these days."

@lloyd_senior added:

"Bongani you are big. I love this❤️ You got a massive self-esteem. "

AKA heavenly birthday affects Kairo Forbes

Recently, Briefly News reported that AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, left many people touched after making a post on the late star's birthday.

AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes got attention after her father's passing. Many people were touched to get an update about how Kairo Forbes is dealing with the loss of a parent.

