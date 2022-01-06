Who is Crystal Blease? All you need to know about Polo G’s Girlfriend 2021

Indeed, fame comes in many forms. Some work hard to attain it while others gain it by association. Crystal Blease is among the people who gained immense popularity after she became Polo G’s girlfriend. Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, is an American rapper. His relationship with Blease hit the headlines in 2021. However, many people are still eager to know what happened between them.

Crystal Blease is among the people who have been positively using their online influence to their benefit. Besides being known for her popularized relationship with Polo G, she is also an entrepreneur and social media influencer. Here is all you need to know about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Crystal Blease

Crystal Blease Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26th September 2000

26th September 2000 Age: 21 years old (as of January 2022)

21 years old (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity: Caribbean

Caribbean Height in feet: 5’5”

5’5” Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 134

134 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Jazz

Jazz Ex-boyfriend: Taurus Tremani Bartlett (Polo G)

Taurus Tremani Bartlett (Polo G) Child: Tremani Bartlett

Tremani Bartlett Profession: Social media influencer, entrepreneur

Social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth: $400k

$400k Crystal Blease's Instagram: @itsreallycrystal

@itsreallycrystal Crystal Blease's Twitter: @crystalbaee1

Crystal Blease’s bio

Polo G’s girlfriend, Crystal was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. However, her parents are originally from Belize. Therefore, she is of Caribbean heritage. She refers to herself as the Belizean princess on her Instagram bio.

Her parents reportedly separated when she was young and have since remarried. As a result, she was brought up by her father with the help of her grandmother. Unfortunately, she is yet to reveal their identities. She reportedly has numerous half-siblings.

Growing up, Crystal had an unpleasant childhood. At some point, she got in trouble and risked being sent to jail. But, primarily shot into the limelight when she got involved with Polo G.

How old is Crystal Blease?

Her age is 21 as of January 2022. She was born in 2000. According to astrology, her zodiac is Libra.

Crystal Blease's birthday is the 26th of September. She made a vlog during her 21st birthday with her current partner and friends.

Career achievements

Crystal is an entrepreneur and social media influencer. She is the founder and CEO of Crystal Couture. The company deals in ladies’ outfits such as dresses, bottoms, and tops.

Also, she is the CEO of Beauty by Bratitude. The company is based in Los Angeles and Chicago. It deals in beauty products such as lip gloss, jewellery, and eyelashes.

In addition, she is an influencer. For instance, she is an ambassador for Pretty hair weave salon. At some point, she also partnered with Fashion Nova.

Crystal Blease's net worth

No verified sources are stating her exact net worth. But according to Gist Flare, she allegedly has an estimated net worth of $400k. Her primary source of income is her two businesses and brand endorsement deals.

Relationship with Polo G

Crystal Blease and Polo G's relationship ended in early 2021 after dating for about 4 years. The entrepreneur accused him of cheating. However, other sources have different theories on their breakup.

According to Distractify, Blease allegedly cheated on her rapper boyfriend. Some of the people she is accused of cheating with on her ex-boyfriend are Action Pack and Young Rob. However, none of the allegations has been verified yet.

Are Polo G and Crystal Blease still together?

No. She is currently in a relationship with a lady named Jazz. Often, they appear together on her YouTube channel. They have several videos together on her channel. The lovebirds came public about their relationship around August 2021.

How many kids does Polo G have?

Polo G's son, Tremani Bartlett, is 2 years old as of 2022. Photo: @itsreallycrystal

Source: Instagram

The rapper is blessed with one son with his ex-girlfriend. His name is Tremani Bartlett. Currently, the boy is under the custody of her mother. At the time of writing, her son is 2 years old.

Social media presence

She continues to grow her followership on Instagram and Twitter. At the moment, she has over 637k followers on Instagram. On the other hand, she has over 82k followers on Twitter. The Crystal Blease's TikTok account available on the platform is not hers; it is a pseudo account.

Crystal Blease's height and weight

How tall is Crystal Blease? She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her estimated weight is 134 pounds, which is around 61 kilograms. Also, she has black hair and brown eyes.

Crystal Blease is a mother of one and an entrepreneur and influencer based in Chicago, Illinois, in the US. She rose to prominence for being Polo G’s girlfriend. However, their relationship ended in 2021.

