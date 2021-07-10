Celebrity status is a pack that comes with advantages and disadvantages. Apart from being a decorated icon, one is constantly on a pedestal facing so much scrutiny. As a result, most public figures choose to keep their affairs private. That has been the case for Adele's son, Angelo Adkins. Angelo Adkins has stirred speculations about his parents' parenting, although they have kept him away from the limelight. So, what happened to Adele's son Angelo Adkins?

Angelo Adkins was born to Adele, a celebrated pop music star and Grammy Awards winner. He was born during the peak years of Adele's career; hence, most of her fans expected she would share that part of her life with them. However, Angelo Adkins' life was kept out of the limelight. When Adele divorced her husband, most people were curious to know what would happen to him. Therefore, this biography deciphers that and more details.

Angelo Adkins' biography

The first time his photos made it to the tabloids, they were illegally taken, and the matter culminated in a privacy case. It is proof of how overprotective his parents are of him. However, when his parents divorced, everyone was worried whether the terms of raising him would change. Interestingly, despite the failed marriage, he is the main reason his parents maintain a cordial friendship.

How old is Angelo Adkins?

He was born on Friday, 19th October 2012, to Simon Konecki and Adele Laurie Blue Adkins. At the time of his birth, his parents had dated for about one year. As of July 2021, Angelo Adkins' age is eight years.

Angelo Adkins' father

Angelo's father is Simon Konecki, a charity entrepreneur. His parents started dating in mid-2011, although they kept their relationship away from the limelight. During the 59th Grammy Awards, Adele confirmed that they had gotten married when she referred to Simon as her husband. In March 2017, she acknowledged that she was married during a concert in Australia.

What does Adele's ex-husband do for a living?

Simon Konecki is a renowned businessman. He worked as a director of EBS before managing a team of senior brokers at Lehman Brothers. However, he realized the need to make the world a better place in the course of it. Therefore, he gave up the city life and co-founded Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water in the UK, alongside his friend Lucas White. The move also birthed the charity Drop4Drop, a drive to provide clean water in developing countries.

What happened to Adele's husband?

Their beautiful marriage, which focused on creating a healthy environment for them to raise their son, officially ended in 2021. Adele and Simon are reported to have separated in 2019, although it is unclear what triggered the bump in their union. Adele is said to have filed for a divorce in the USA.

In April 2020, it was revealed that the judge had ruled in Adele's favour to have the details of the £140million divorce kept secret. The divorce process was finalized in March 2021, although it is reported that the couple had not signed a prenup before they got married.

Where is Angelo Adkins now?

Adele and her ex-husband are private people and preferred to keep their lives out of the limelight. In 2013, a UK-based agency allegedly published intrusive paparazzi photos of their son during a family outing. As a result, Simon and Adele filed a privacy case against the agency.

Adele has not been active on the music scene since 2015. However, she takes pride in being a stay-at-home mum and a present parent. She admitted that she cooks and helps her son with his schoolwork. She insists that the birth of her son changed her view about life and her purpose.

Angelo Adkins latest news

Simon and Adele have a cordial friendship despite the tumultuous experience and the ups and downs of dealing with the matter amidst speculations from the tabloids. They have a flexible relationship for their son's well-being. According to People, the pop star and her ex-husband are allegedly living across the street from each other for Angelo's sake. They admitted that they are doing what is best for Angelo.

The birth of Angelo Adkins changed the trajectory of his parents' life for the better. While things might not have worked out for them, they are actively involved in raising him. They also try as much as possible not to have him on social media.

