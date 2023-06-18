Debbie Rosado's biography: who is Arianna Anthony's mother?

Debbie Rosado is a former American police officer known as the ex-girlfriend of Marc Anthony, a musician she dated in the 1990s. She once made headlines after taking the I Need to Know singer to court for increased child support. This biography brings you the lesser-known facts about her.

Debbie Rosado is Arianna’s mother. Even though she came into the spotlight as Marc’s partner, Debbie has been able to keep some aspects of her life private. It is understood that she currently lives with her children in New York City.

Debbie’s profile and bio summary

Full name Deborah Debbie Rosado Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 1969 Age 54 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence Brooklyn, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Former police officer Ex-partner Marc Anthony Children Arianna Anthony, Chase Muñiz

Debbie Rosado’s biography

She spent her youth years in Puerto Rico and later relocated to the United States of America, where she worked as a police officer. Debbie is a mother of two children, Arianna Anthony and Chase Muñiz.

How old is Debbie Rosado?

The ex of Marc Anthony, Debbie Rosado (age 54 years as of June 2023) was born on the 13th of November 1969 in Puerto Rico.

How much is Debbie Rosado’s net worth?

Her net worth is yet to be revealed. Sources mention that her daughter, Arianna is worth between $1 million and $5 million, accrued from her acting and modelling career.

Is Debbie Rosado married?

According to AmoMama, Debbie is not married. She previously had a marital union with Marc Anthony, but their marriage lasted only two years. Where is Debbie Rosado now? Since her separation from Marc, she has been living away from the media’s eyes.

Who is Marc Anthony’s oldest child?

Arianna is the daughter of renowned American musician Marc Anthony. Photo: @marcanthony (modified by author)

Marc is best recognised as an American singer-songwriter, actor and producer. He has won several awards for his songs and sold over 12 million albums worldwide. His daughter, Arianna, is his oldest child.

What does Arianna do for a living?

Marc’s daughter is reportedly an actress. However, she does not have many acting credits. Her IMDb profile shows that she was featured in one episode of South Beach, a television show produced in 2006.

How much is Marc Anthony worth?

As mentioned by Celebrity Networth, Marc is worth $80 million, which he accumulated primarily from his music career. He has written and produced songs including Rebel, Boy I’ve Been Told, Time, and Ride on the Rhythm. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him 167 on the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list for 2023.

Debbie Rosado shot to fame because of her romantic involvement with American musician Marc Anthony, who she only married for two years. Now that they are no longer together, Debbie’s latest life updates are unknown.

