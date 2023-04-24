Why was Amber Heard's father jailed? All about David Heard

David Heard is an American actor, businessman and constructor. He is best known for appearing in the movies Overhaulin (2004) and Machete Kills (2013) and for being Amber Heard's father. His daughter, Amber, also an on-screen star, rose to stardom for her role in Aquaman and Justice League. With a two-decade career, she has won various awards, including the Dallas Star and Spotlight Awards.

In the 1980s, David Heard was arrested for running an illegal dogfighting ring. The ring encompassed more than seven pit bulls on his 10-acre property in Texas. He pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge and was imprisoned for 15 days.

David Heard's profile summary and bio

Full name David Clinton Heard Nickname David Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1950 Age 73 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Late spouse Patricia Paige Parsons Children Amber and Whitney Granddaughters Oonagh Paige, Hunter Henriquez and Harlin Willow Profession Actor, constructor and businessman Famous as Being a celebrity father Net worth $4.5 million

How old is David Heard?

David Clinton Heard (aged 73 as of 2023) was born on 5 May 1950 in Dallas, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Family background

The celebrity dad has yet to reveal details about his parents and siblings. In addition, information about his educational background remains a mystery.

Is David Heard married?

The American businessman married Patricia Paige Parsons, a professional internet researcher, for over two decades. Sadly, she died on 3 May 2020 at 63 due to an unknown cause.

David Heard's children

Clinton's first-born daughter, Amber, was born on 22 April 1986. His second daughter, Whitney, was born on 18 September 1987. She is also a talented actress famously known for starring in the movie Home Erectus in 2007.

Regarding David Heard's grandchildren, the on-screen star has three grandchildren. Hunter Henriquez, Clinton's eldest grandchild, was born in December 2018, while his sister, Harlin Willow, was born in February 2022 to Whitney Heard. On the other hand, Amber Heard's daughter, Oonagh Paige, was born on 8 April 2021 and is two years old as of 2023.

David Heard's net worth

As of 2023, David's net worth is estimated at $4.5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a constructor, businessman and actor.

Although Amber Heard's father had managed to keep his previous legal complications under wraps, his secret came out during Amber's divorce trials. On the flip side, David is a present dad and grandfather who cherishes nothing more than spending time with his family.

