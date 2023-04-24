The life story of Debby Clarke Belichick before and after the divorce

Bill Belichick is among the most influential names in American professional football. Away from his decorated career, Bill has an interesting love life. The NFL coach was previously married to entrepreneur Debby Clarke Belichick (1977 to 2006), with whom he shares three children. Where is Debby Clarke today?

Bill Belichick and Debby Clarke were married from 1977 to 2006. Photo: @celeb_critics on Instagram, Ethan Miller on Getty Images (modified by author)

Bill Belichick is the head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots (since 2000). He made his coaching career debut in 1975 and is regarded as one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. During his tenure, Bill has won eight Super Bowls, was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year thrice and was selected to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

Debby Clarke Belichick's profiles summary and bio

Full name Debby Clarke Belichick Year of birth 1955 Age 68 years in 2023 Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick Children Three, including daughter Amanda and sons Stephen and Brian Profession Entrepreneur Known for Being the ex-wife of NFL coach Bill Belichick

Who is Belichick's ex-wife?

The New England Patriots coach was previously married to Debby Clark, an American businesswoman. In 2009, she partnered with Paige Yates, a Weston-based realtor, to establish a tile store called The Art of Tile & Stone. The Massachusetts-based interior design company deals in the design and installation of new stones. Debby is also actively involved in charity work.

Debby Clarke Belichick's age

She is speculated to be around 68 years old in 2023. The former NFL superstar's wife was born in 1955 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, but her exact date of birth is unknown.

Debby Clarke Belichick's husband and children

A collage of Bill and his son Steve, the outside linebacker coach for the Patriots. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Chris Unger on Getty Images (modified by author)

Debby tied the knot with Bill Belichick in 1977 after dating since high school. The couple welcomed three children, Amanda, Brian, and Stephen. Their daughter Amanda has been the head coach for the women's lacrosse team at Holy Cross College in Massachusetts since 2015. She graduated from Wesleyan University in 2007.

Son Stephen played football and lacrosse at Rutgers University and is an outside linebacker coach for the New England Patriots. Bill's youngest son Brian became a safeties coach for the New England Patriots before the 2020 season and played collegiate lacrosse at Trinity College.

Debby and Bill's marriage did not last; they separated in early 2004 and finalized the divorce in 2006. The union allegedly broke down due to Bill's affair with former Giants receptionist Sharon Shenocca, who was in the middle of a divorce from husband Vincent Shenocca.

Debby Clarke Belichick's net worth

The businesswoman has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. Her ex-husband Bill Belichick has an estimated net worth of $60 million and earns an average salary of $12 million.

Debby Clarke Belichick's Instagram

Coach Bill's ex-wife is not active on social media. She does not have a Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram account. Photos of Debby Clarke Belichick can be found on fan accounts.

Who is Bill Belichick's lady friend?

Linda Holliday and Bill started dating in 2007. Photo: Paul Marotta

His girlfriend is Linda Holliday, the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation. The two met at a Florida club in 2007 and started dating. Linda is a Florida native and previously worked as a model. She has twin daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, from a previous relationship. Debby Clarke Belichick and Linda Holiday worked together in the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Is Bill Belichick married to Linda Holliday?

In 2021, the two sparked marriage rumours after being spotted with rings. Neither the NFL coach nor Linda has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Why did Belichick quit the Jets?

Bill was appointed head coach of the New York Jets on 4th January 2000, but he resigned after one day and wrote his resignation letter on a napkin. He later revealed that he was uncomfortable with the Jets' situation, who were undergoing an ownership change. He has not been specific on the real reason for his resignation.

Does Bill Belichick like Tom Brady?

Retired quarterback Tom Brady worked with coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots for 20 seasons from 2000 to 2019. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have a great relationship and have nothing but praise for each other during interviews. The two were among the most successful player-coach duos during their time together at the New England Patriots.

They won nine AFC championships and six Super Bowls between 2000 and 2019 (20 seasons). Brady is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks, while Bill is regarded as one the best head coaches in NFL history.

Debby Clark Belichick seems to be doing fine after her divorce from New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick. She prefers to live away from the limelight and focus on her business.

