Bafana Bafana forward Cassius Mailula is enjoying a tropical break after a demanding 2024/25 campaign with Wydad AC

Following his loan spell at the Moroccan side and Club World Cup exit, the 24-year-old is currently without a club and weighing his options

Mailula shared the holiday posts on Instagram and sparked admiration from fans, some even calling him the next Teko Modise

After a long 2024/25 season, Bafana Bafana international Cassius Mailula is taking some well-deserved time off on a stunning island getaway, after a long season in Morocco playing for the Botola Pro League side, Wydad Athletic Club. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is recharging his batteries in the Maldives following his loan spell.

Mailula currently clubless

The Toronto FC forward recently parted ways with his former club after their exit from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (CWC).

Mailula joined Wydad at the start of the 2024/25 season under coach Rulani Mokwena, seeking more game time after a challenging debut season in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Toronto.

During his season in Morocco, Mailula scored six goals and provided seven assists across all competitions, including a notable strike against Al-Ain at the CWC. He shared glimpses of his holiday on Instagram, featuring clips of him jet-skiing and hitting the treadmill.

What did Mailula's fans say about his vacation?

What's next for Mailula?

While Toronto’s MLS campaign continues, Mailula is currently on break, with his future reportedly uncertain. His agent revealed on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified that the forward is exploring his options.

The 24-year-old said his wish is to return to Mamelodi Sundowns and that he would alert the club's board, who might consider bringing him back to the Premier Soccer League.

His comments during the interview, along with his admiration for the opportunity to return to Sundowns, sparked several reactions from netizens—especially Masandawana fans on social media.

As “Cash & Carry” enjoys the tropical paradise of the Maldives, he continues to share his vacation moments with his 186,000 Instagram followers.

