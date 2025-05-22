Rulani Mokwena has sent his goodbye message to Wydad Athletic and the club’s fans after his contract was terminated

The South African mentor appreciated the club board and their fans for the support he had for the one year he stayed with them

The 38-year-old mentor also confirmed that he is “actively exploring new opportunities” amid links with Orlando Pirates' job

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has sent a heartfelt farewell message to Wydad Athletic Club and their fans amid growing transfer speculation linking him to the vacant coaching role at Orlando Pirates.

The 38-year-old officially parted ways with the Red Castle on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, after his contract was terminated following just one season in charge.

Mokwena guided Wydad back to continental football after finishing third in the Botola Professional League, securing 14 wins in 35 matches.

He is among the candidates considered to replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates, with the Spanish coach set to join Al Ahly. Pitso Mosimane is also linked with the position.

Mokwena’s Emotional Farewell to Wydad

Mokwena took to his official Instagram page to share a lengthy farewell message, expressing gratitude to the club and fans for their support during his tenure.

“After an unforgettable campaign at Wydad Athletic Club, the time has come for me to move forward in my managerial career,” he wrote.

“Reflecting on this past season, I’m filled with pride over what we achieved, even though we know there was still so much more to give. Returning Wydad to continental competition is a major milestone, as this club belongs among Africa’s elite.”

The former Sundowns coach reflected on his arrival and the process of building a new team from scratch.

“Arriving in a new environment to build a completely new team and witnessing it develop into a united group lays a strong foundation for future success,” he continued.

“We accomplished this despite many tough challenges and moments, most notably our painful loss to MAS. However, this sparked our longest winning streak of five games and a disappointing run of seven successive draws. My patient self sees the bigger picture, a new record of 14 matches unbeaten in the Moroccan league, a great avenue not just to celebrate but as a springboard for future victory.”

Mokwena concluded by thanking Wydad’s fans and staff while confirming he is actively seeking new coaching opportunities.

“To the fans, thank you for your persistent love and support. Even during the toughest times, we felt your energy and shared your passion for success and excellence. Lastly, to the staff, thank you sincerely, I wish you all the best and continued growth,” he said.

“I am now actively seeking new prospects in football management where I can support player development and lead projects that reflect my football philosophy and passion, aiming to drive success both on and off the pitch. I appreciate all the support as I embark on this next chapter.”

Chiefs legend slams Wydad fans over Mokwena abuse

