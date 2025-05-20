Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has addressed his departure from Wydad Athletic Club amid strong speculation linking him with a return to Orlando Pirates next season.

The South African coach spent one season with the Moroccan giants, but was unable to deliver a league title or secure qualification for the CAF Champions League. Mokwena had been on leave for the last three Botola Professional League matches, during which Wydad secured three victories.

Despite missing out on the 2025-26 CAF Champions League, Mokwena guided Wydad to a third-place finish — a notable improvement from their sixth-place standing last season. The Red Castle will instead compete in the CAF Confederation Cup, alongside Kaizer Chiefs, who qualified after defeating Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final.

Mokwena and Wydad Officially Part Ways

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena and Wydad mutually agreed to part ways at the season’s end, with the club issuing a statement confirming the decision.

“Wydad Athletic Club and Coach Rulani Mokwena have reached a mutual decision to part ways with immediate effect,” the club announced.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Coach Mokwena and his technical team for their relentless effort, professionalism, and sacrifices throughout a demanding campaign. Their contribution has left a lasting legacy at the club. As we go our separate ways, both parties share deep respect and best wishes for success in the journeys ahead.”

The separation was amicable after just one season, during which Mokwena won 14 out of 35 matches.

Mokwena reacts to Wydad's exit

Mokwena expressed gratitude to Wydad fans and the club’s board, also wishing the team success in the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they will face English Premier League champions Manchester City.

“As I say goodbye, I carry unforgettable memories from Wydad, a club that will forever remain in my heart,” Mokwena said.

“I wish the team, staff, and fans tremendous success in the new season and the Club World Cup. May you continue to make history and inspire us all. Dima Wydad.”

