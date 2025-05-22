Wydad Athletic Club was linked to a potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The club’s president denied the rumours, citing financial constraints as a major obstacle

Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr ends on June 30, and his future remains uncertain amid a challenging season

Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club have responded to recent reports from Spain linking them with a potential move for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Ronaldo-Wydad transfer rumours spark speculation

On Wednesday, Spanish sports daily Marca suggested that Wydad were considering signing the 40-year-old forward as part of their preparations for the prestigious tournament. Ronaldo, currently contracted to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, is set to become a free agent when his deal expires on 30 June.

The report claimed Wydad see Ronaldo as a valuable addition to strengthen their squad for the competition, which begins with a showdown against English Premier League champions Manchester City on 18 June. The Moroccan side will also face Juventus and Al Ain (UAE) during the tournament.

Wydad President denies signing plans

Shortly after these claims surfaced, Moroccan outlet Sabahagadir published a statement from Wydad AC president Hicham Ait Menna, who dismissed the rumours. He confirmed that the club has no plans to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The president pointed to financial realities as a key factor, noting that Wydad cannot afford Ronaldo’s reported salary, which is estimated at €16.6 million (approximately R337 million) per month. This astronomical wage makes the deal unfeasible for the Red Castle, despite their ambitions in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Ronaldo’s Moroccan connection fuelled the speculation

While the rumour seemed outlandish at first glance, there were layers of logic underpinning it. Ronaldo has a long-standing connection to Morocco, having spent considerable time in Marrakech during the 2010s. His close friendship with Moroccan kickboxing champion Badr Hari and his investment in the Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakech lent a sense of familiarity and comfort with the region.

Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain

The news of Wydad’s denial comes amid growing uncertainty over Ronaldo’s future following a mixed season with Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward, who has won numerous individual and team honours throughout his career, has seen his performance and fitness questioned in recent months.

His contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr is reportedly nearing its end, and he remains in elite physical condition and recently enjoyed another prolific campaign in the Saudi Pro League.

As Ronaldo approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, speculation continues about where he might play next. While several clubs have reportedly shown interest, the potential move to Africa’s club competition remains off the table for now.

