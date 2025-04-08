Ronaldo owns multiple multi-million-dollar properties, including mansions in Madrid, Turin, and Madeira, each featuring extravagant amenities like indoor pools and stunning views

His car collection includes rare and pricey vehicles like the $18 million Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Lamborghini Aventador, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Ronaldo travels in style with his $30 million Gulfstream G200 private jet and indulges in luxurious accessories like a 24-carat gold CR7 perfume bottle and $1.5 million watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers in history, has amassed an incredible fortune throughout his career.

Known for his athleticism and goal-scoring prowess, Ronaldo’s life off the pitch is just as spectacular.

The Lavish Life of Cristiano Ronaldo: The Most Expensive Things He Owns

Source: Getty Images

From luxurious homes to rare cars, his possessions reflect his success and love for opulence.

Here are some of the most expensive things owned by Cristiano Ronaldo.

1. Luxury Homes Around the World

Ronaldo’s real estate portfolio is nothing short of impressive.

He owns several multi-million-dollar properties, including a sprawling mansion in Madrid valued at $6 million, which features an indoor pool, a gym, and a state-of-the-art home theater.

In addition, he has a luxurious mansion in Turin, Italy, valued at around $7.5 million, which he purchased when he played for Juventus.

His most recent purchase is an enormous villa in Madeira, Portugal, where he was born, which boasts panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

2. Expensive Cars Collection

A car enthusiast, Ronaldo owns some of the world’s rarest and most expensive cars.

His collection includes a Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a limited-edition model worth approximately $18 million, making it one of the most expensive cars in the world.

Other cars in his collection include a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 599 GTO, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

These high-end vehicles reflect his taste for speed and luxury.

3. Ronaldo's Private Jet

To travel in style, Ronaldo owns a Gulfstream G200 private jet.

Priced at around $30 million, this jet is equipped with plush leather seats, a fully furnished cabin, and a personal entertainment system.

The jet allows him to travel comfortably, whether he’s heading to a match or enjoying a vacation.

4. A 24-Carat Gold CR7 Perfume Bottle

Ronaldo’s brand extends beyond the football field. His CR7 line of perfumes includes a 24-carat gold-plated bottle worth an impressive $4,000.

The bottle's luxurious appearance is a testament to his love for elegance and attention to detail.

5. Expensive Watches

Ronaldo is a collector of high-end timepieces, with a particular fondness for luxury Swiss brands.

Among his collection, he owns a $1.5 million Jacob & Co. timepiece, along with several other watches from Rolex and Hublot, some valued at over $500,000 each. Cristiano Ronaldo’s wealth is a direct reflection of his success, but it’s his appreciation for the finer things in life that truly sets him apart.

His lavish lifestyle is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field.

