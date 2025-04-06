Dricus du Plessis's latest car, an electric vehicle valued at over R2 million, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, aligning with his dynamic and powerful persona

Du Plessis owns a range of high-performance vehicles, including a McLaren 650 Spider, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Porsche Techart, and Porsche GT2 RS

In 2023, du Plessis was named a Mercedes-Benz South Africa ambassador, cementing his association with brands that embody sophistication and excellence

Dricus du Plessis, the South African UFC middleweight champion, known for his dominant performances in the octagon, extends his love for power and precision to his personal car collection.

The fighter's fleet of supercars is a reflection of his high-octane lifestyle, blending luxury with speed, much like his approach to MMA.

Dricus du Plessis: A UFC Champion with a Passion for Luxury Cars

The Latest Addition: Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG

Dricus’s latest acquisition is a Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG, an electric powerhouse valued at over R2 million.

This car is a fitting match for his fast-paced persona, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

The car's combination of elegance and raw power makes it a perfect fit for a champion like du Plessis.

As an ambassador for Mercedes-Benz South Africa since 2023, his association with the brand is a natural one, emphasizing sophistication and performance.

Other Luxury Rides in His Collection

Beyond his Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG, Dricus du Plessis boasts a variety of other high-end vehicles, showcasing his passion for speed and luxury: McLaren 650 Spider: A sleek sports car known for its striking design and incredible acceleration. Mercedes-Maybach GLS: A top-tier luxury SUV offering both comfort and performance. Porsche Techart: A customized Porsche that stands out with its unique styling and engineering. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: A compact but powerful performance car that reflects du Plessis's preference for agility. Porsche GT2 RS: Known for its unmatched speed, the GT2 RS is a true sports car enthusiast's dream.

A Lifestyle of Excellence

Dricus du Plessis's love for luxury cars mirrors his drive for excellence in his career.

Each vehicle in his collection is not just a mode of transport but a symbol of his hard work, discipline, and success.

Whether he's cruising in a high-performance McLaren or a luxury Maybach, du Plessis exudes confidence and sophistication, both inside and outside the octagon.

His choice of cars also highlights his association with brands that emphasize both power and elegance, aligning with his image as a world-class athlete.

As his career continues to rise, so does his collection of fast and luxurious cars, further cementing his status as one of South Africa’s most successful sports figures.

