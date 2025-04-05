Bobby Motaung compares Riveiro’s departure to Stuart Baxter’s infamous exit

Jose Riveiro is leaving Pirates at the end of the season despite a highly successful stint

Speculation grows about Riveiro’s next move, with Motaung hinting at a possible jump to Europe

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung has weighed in on the unexpected announcement that Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The Spaniard, who has spent three trophy-laden years with the Buccaneers, is reportedly not renewing his contract—an exit that has already sparked plenty of debate among football fans and insiders.

Bobby Motaung Breaks Silence on Riveiro Exit: “He’s Pulling a Baxter"

Bobby Draws Parallels with Baxter’s Exit

In a clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Motaung didn’t mince his words.

With a smirk and a subtle dig, he likened Riveiro’s exit to that of former Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter.

Did you see the Pirates coach is leaving? They’ll be average next season,” said Motaung.

We’re not changing our coach. Stuart Baxter did the same thing—he won for three seasons, and once his profile was polished, he walked away. These things happen.”

A Move to Europe on the Horizon?

Motaung hinted that Riveiro’s next destination might be in Europe, suggesting the coach’s impressive record at Pirates has opened new doors.

And he’s not wrong—Riveiro’s CV boasts five trophies in just three seasons, and he’s still in the running for a possible treble with Pirates contesting the CAF Champions League, Betway Premiership, and Nedbank Cup. With two months left in the campaign, the timing of Riveiro’s exit could either be a masterstroke or a risky gamble.

Déjà Vu for Soweto Giants?

The Stuart Baxter comparison is more than a jab—it’s a warning. Baxter left Chiefs in 2015 after winning a double, only to reappear a year later with SuperSport United.

Could Riveiro be setting the stage for something similar? Or is he truly preparing to take his talents to Europe?

Despite coach Nasreddine Nabi’s struggles at Kaizer Chiefs, the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung has given the biggest indication yet that he will still be at the club next season.

Speaking confidently in the same breath as his remarks about Riveiro, Motaung reaffirmed the club's commitment to stability and continuity.

We’re not changing our coach,”

He stated, hinting that the management is backing Nabi to continue, despite mounting pressure from fans and a lacklustre run of form.

The message was clear: Chiefs are choosing patience over panic.

Mosimane, Ex Kaizer Chiefs Coach, Others Who Can Replace Jose Riveiro at Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Spanish coach Jose Riveiro will leave Orlando Pirates at the end of his contract this summer.

The Soweto giants are now searching for a suitable replacement, with several potential candidates in the mix.

These include Pitso Mosimane, a highly successful African coach known for his time with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly; Gavin Hunt, an experienced South African coach with four league titles; Fadlu Davids, who has impressed with Tanzanian club Simba SC; and Owen Da Gama, who has revitalized Magesi FC.

