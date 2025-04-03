Orlando Pirates chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza confirmed that while the club wanted to keep Riveiro

Orlando Pirates Chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, has officially commented on the departure of head coach, Jose Riveiro, confirming that the coach will not be renewing his contract, which is set to expire in June 2025.

This announcement follows an official statement released by the club on Thursday, expressing their desire to retain Riveiro while respecting his decision to leave at the end of the season.

Orlando Pirates Chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, has officially commented on the departure of head coach, Jose Riveiro, confirming that the coach will not be renewing his contract.Image/IDISKI TIMES.

Honoring Riveiro’s Decision

Dr. Khoza made it clear that while the club had hoped to extend Riveiro's tenure, they fully respect his choice to move on.

He expressed gratitude for the coach's remarkable contribution to the team over the past three years.

While we would have preferred José to stay longer with us, we completely respect his decision.

Dr. Khoza said in a statement on the club’s website.

We are deeply thankful for everything he has done for the Club.

Recognizing Riveiro’s Successes

Under Riveiro's leadership, Orlando Pirates achieved significant success, including qualifying for continental football once again.

Dr. Khoza highlighted that Riveiro's efforts, along with those of his coaching staff, have brought immense joy to the club's supporters, and their achievements will not be forgotten.

The successes of the past few years speak volumes. The joy José and his team have brought to this club will always be remembered,” said Khoza.

Next Steps: Finding a New Coach

With Riveiro’s departure now confirmed, Orlando Pirates’ immediate priority is twofold.

First, the club will plan an appropriate tribute to express their gratitude for his time at the club. Second, the football department will begin the search for a new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Dr. Khoza assured that, despite the significance of Riveiro’s exit, Orlando Pirates will continue to support him in his future endeavors.

We are grateful for the three years José has spent with us and fully support his decision,” he stated.

Wherever his journey takes him, he will always have the backing of the Orlando Pirates family.

Looking to the Future

As the club prepares for the upcoming season, attention will now turn to finding a new coach who can continue the successes established by Riveiro.

Pirates fans eagerly await what the future holds for the club as they look to build on recent achievements with fresh leadership.

Reactions to Jose Riveiro’s Departure

Thulani M.

Riveiro was the best thing to happen to Pirates in recent years. Sad to see him go, but I respect his decision. Hopefully, the next coach can continue the progress.”

Sibongile P.

Disappointed, but the club will bounce back. We need a coach who understands the Pirates way. All the best, Jose!”

Mpho D.

Riveiro did wonders for Pirates. Took us back to the top. Now it's up to the board to make the right decision with the next coach. Good luck, Jose.

Tumi K.

Was hoping he would stay longer, but I guess it was time for a change. Thank you, Riveiro, for your hard work!”

