Monnapule Saleng, a crucial player for Orlando Pirates, will not be traveling with the team for their highly anticipated CAF Champions League quarter-final against MC Alger.

His absence has left fans speculating about his future and whether he will play a role in this important fixture.

Signs of Recovery, But No Return to Action Yet

Despite his absence, Saleng was recently featured in a video shared by the club's official X account, showing him actively participating in a gym session.

This sparked hope among supporters that his recovery was progressing, but reports confirm he will not be part of the squad in Algeria.

Saleng's Prolonged Absence Raises Concerns Among Fans

Saleng hasn't played since December, when he appeared in the match against Al Ahly.

With nearly four months passing without his inclusion in matchday squads, fans have grown increasingly concerned about the lack of updates from both the club and his representatives regarding his return to the pitch.

Uncertainty Over When Saleng Will Return

A source close to Orlando Pirates commented on the uncertainty, stating,

He didn’t travel with the team. I can’t say for sure when he’ll be back, but it’s unlikely he will feature in this game.

Pirates Focus on Algeria, Fans Await Answers

As Pirates gear up for their critical showdown with MC Alger, Saleng’s continued absence looms large.

Supporters are left eagerly awaiting any news about his recovery and the potential for his return.

With the winger's absence impacting the team’s attacking options, his comeback remains a significant point of anticipation for fans.

Fans Remain Hopeful for Saleng’s Swift Return

While the team focuses on securing a vital win in Algeria, the uncertainty surrounding Saleng’s return persists.

Fans can only hope that the talented winger will rejoin the squad sooner rather than later, but the timeline remains unclear.

Only time will tell when he will make his much-anticipated comeback.

Monnapule Saleng will not be traveling with the team for their highly anticipated CAF Champions League quarter-final against MC Alger.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Netizens React

The Best T:

I see no Saleng there.

Gugulethu:

I only saw... Chaine, Melusi, Shandu, Maela, Sibisi, Xoki, Mbokazi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Nkota, Mofokeng, Radiopane, Makgpopa, Hotto.

Selby George:

Where is Saleng? #bringbacksaleng"

Mangamami:

Whoever advocates for Bandile Shandu to be included in matchday squads doesn't take us seriously. I mean, the guy offers nothing honestly since he came back from injury."

Ous Mpho:

I don't see a snap of SALENG & ka borega😭😭😭"

Hope Majoe:

Good luck gents, remember that taking shots from range is always an option... and most importantly, make as many crosses into the box as possible.

Muleya:

We know Saleng is there, but you want to surprise us 🤞

Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates Struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Monnapule Saleng is struggling with depression, worsened by his dissatisfaction with the club.

Saleng reportedly feels underpaid, believing that his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his salary.

