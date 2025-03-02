The Orlando Pirates star is struggling with depression, which has been exacerbated by his dissatisfaction with the club

Saleng feels underpaid by the club, believing his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his compensation

Saleng’s parents, Thabo and Makie Tsoeu, express deep concern about their son’s emotional well-being and his desire to leave Orlando Pirates

brightest talents, is grappling with a serious personal and professional crisis.

Sources close to the player reveal that Saleng is experiencing depression and has voiced his desire to leave the club.

Monnapule Saleng, one of Orlando Pirates' brightest talents, is grappling with a serious personal and professional crisis.

The root of his unhappiness stems from the belief that he is not being compensated fairly for his efforts on the field.

This shocking revelation comes directly from Saleng’s worried parents, Thabo and Makie Tsoeu, who spoke candidly about their son’s struggles during an exclusive interview with Sunday World on Friday.

Saleng’s Emotional Turmoil

The talented forward, who has been one of the standout players at Pirates in recent seasons, has reportedly been battling a deep sense of disillusionment.

Saleng’s depression appears to have intensified as he becomes more disheartened by what he perceives as financial exploitation by the club.

The once-confident and ambitious player now finds himself questioning his future in the football industry and considering leaving the team that once gave him the opportunity to shine.

Family’s Heartfelt Concern

In the emotional interview, Saleng’s parents expressed their grave concerns for their son’s well-being.

Thabo Tsoeu, Monnapule’s father, explained that the player’s unhappiness is taking a toll not only on his career but also on his mental health.

Makie Tsoeu, his mother, noted that their son’s once-positive outlook has been overshadowed by frustration and emotional strain.

The couple confirmed that Saleng had been in communication with them about his desire to leave Orlando Pirates, believing that the situation at the club is no longer conducive to his growth or happiness.

Unfair Compensation: A Growing Discontent

Central to Saleng’s desire to part ways with Orlando Pirates is his belief that the club is not paying him what he deserves.

As one of the team’s star players, Saleng feels that his contributions on the field have not been adequately reflected in his compensation.

The talented forward, who has been one of the standout players at Pirates in recent seasons, has reportedly been battling a deep sense of disillusionment.

Sources from inside the club suggest that there is ongoing tension between the player and management regarding financial matters, with Saleng reportedly feeling sidelined and undervalued despite his undeniable talent and hard work.

Fans Weigh In on Monnapule Saleng’s Situation at Orlando Pirates

Tsepiso Matse:

Every person signs an employment contract when they start working, so both the employee and employer must honor that contract until it ends. Saleng will be free once his contract ends. He was not forced to sign that contract.

Bakoena Nna:

Pirates was there way before Saleng was born, and most of us know Saleng today because of Pirates. He’s not bigger than the club."

Busi Jelenksy:

Clubs exploit these poor players... it’s been too long now."

Mduduzi Fakude:

Didn’t he see the amount before he signed the contract? He knew he was going to get that amount until his contract runs out."

Benny Senyane:

I never believe the story of injury... where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

