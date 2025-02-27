Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has begun training with Bafana Bafana’s CHAN squad despite not playing for the Soweto giants over recent months

Despite being exiled at Orlando Pirates, winger Monnapule Saleng has begun training with Bafana Bafana CHAN squad following his shock inclusion.

Saleng has been excluded from matchday squads for Pirates over recent months despite being a fan favourite at the Soweto giants.

Orlando Pirates star Monnaule Saleng has begun training with Bafana Bafana's CHAN squad. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

The Bafana Bafana squad for the CHAN qualifier against Egypt is made up of mostly fringe players and will be guided by former Kaizer Chiefs coach Moelfi Ntseki.

Monnapule Saleng could revive his career

Saleng was selected for the CHAN qualifiers according to the tweet below:

Even though Saleng has not been playing regularly for Pirates, the Soweto club said they still value the player and they could make use of him before the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Saleng will hope he can revive his career under Ntseki as Bafana prepares to face Egypt in the qualifiers on Sunday, 2 March 2025.

The 26-year-old Saleng is a fan favourite at Pirates after scoring 14 PSL goals for the side he joined in 2021, but his career has been hampered by injuries.

Saleng's situation at Pirates was discussed in the tweet below:

Questions are raised about Saleng’s future

Following his exclusion from Pirates’ squad many questions have been raised about Saleng’s future as the player continues to be left on the sideline by coach Jose Riveiro.

Due to his continued absence from Pirates, the player’s agent P Management Sports, has addressed the situation surrounding Saleng’s career.

The agency and fans hope Saleng’s situation can be clarified sooner rather than later as the player remains highly valued among local football supporters.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has been appointed to lead Bafana Bafana in the CHAN qualifiers. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans have questions about Saleng

Local football fans reacted on social media to question Saleng’s inclusion in the Bafana Bafana side while others offered the player support.

Makumaswivupfini Jackson Mthembu does not understand:

“Funny because the time when he was playing Bafana were not calling, but now that he's not playing you're calling.”

Musabula Shawn says Pirates has the final say:

Pirates will make you realise that no player is bigger than the club. No matter how many fans that player has.”

Ntokozo Mnguni says Saleng should leave Pirates:

“He knows the exit door at Pirates.”

Victor Booysen said Salgen has always been training:

“Saleng has been training all along with the DDC team.”

Mpumzi Tsawe gace Saleng advice:

“Honour your contract ndoda and negotiate a better deal when the time is right.”

Nelly Mmamokgethi Mahape asked a question:

“Why don't they release him instead of punishing him like this?”

Mandla Taka-Olwe Mti is confused:

“He's not being played by his domestic team but the national team calls him up. Make it make sense.”

Poloko Peekay PI is happy:

“Good news.”

Africa Volvo Africano Tshipembe backs Saleng:

“Good for him and congratulations to Saleng for starting training.”

Sash Unathi supports Saleng:

“Keep moving boy, you are still the future of Bafana and more opportunities are lying ahead in your journey. Stay disciplined as you are; there is someone who sees your values.”

Former Orlando Pirates defender is concerned about Monnapule Saleng

As reported by Briefly News, former Orlando PIrates defender Edward 'Magents' Motale said he is concerned by winger Monnapule Saleng.

Saleng has been excluded from Pirates’ matchday squads in recent months despite being a fan favourite at the Soweto giants.

