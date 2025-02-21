Orlando Pirates insist that they still value Monnapule Saleng despite his absence from the field and a bid from Al Ahly for the winger

Bucs’ supporters reacted on social media by voicing their frustrations over Pirates’ treatment of Saleng as they feel the player should be a constant in their starting line-up

Despite his absence from the Orlando Pirates matchday squads, Monnapule Saleng is still highly valued at the club and could be used this season.

Saleng is a fan favourite at Pirates yet has not played for the club for months, despite scoring 25 goals for the Soweto giants since his arrival in 2023.

Attacker Monnapule Saleng has not been used regularly by Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Image: saleng_monnapule_10/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

According to reports, Pirates rejected a bid from Al Ahly for the 26-year-old, while they have placed a R14 million price tag on the player.

Monnapule Saleng is admired by Orlando Pirates

Saleng's situation at Pirates is explained in the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source at Pirates said the club has plans for Saleng, while questions remain over his lack of game time at the Soweto giants.

The source said:

“He has a contract, is highly valued by the club and he wants to still play for the club. So for now there are no plans to sell or release him, just for the sake of getting rid of him. He is a Pirates player and has been training with the first team, so when the technical team feels the need to use him, they will because he is their player.”

Watch Saleng's situation being discussed in the video below:

Saleng’s situation is still uncertain

Coach Jose Riveiro has continued to remain coy about Saleng’s future as the club continues its push for success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League

During the January transfer window, Riveiro failed to bring in new faces as the Spanish coach used the window to extend contracts and promote young talent.

Players such as Neo Mokoena and Mbekezeli Mboweni have been promoted to their first team while Kabelo Dlamini has extended his stay at the club.

Monnapule Saleng has scored 25 goals for Orlando Pirates since 2023. Image: saleng_monnapule_10.

Fans are frustrated about Saleng

Bucs’ supporters voiced their frustrations on social media, calling an end to the sage that has plagued the talented player’s career.

Mahlatse Njaroz Lucky says Pirates must sell Saleng:

“Let him go play elsewhere. If he wants to be released, he must be released; there are teams out there who can show interest and give him game time. The guy deserves to continue with his career.”

Míñdló Pérlíñg asked questions:

“But was he always there in training? Didn't he go AWOL? Did he honour his contract?”

Lutho Ngqongwa is frustrated:

“This thing of Saleng it's annoying now, honestly. If Saleng is not happy at Pirates, Khoza must let him go as it's a hard pill to swallow. Yes Saleng is a very good player and every team would love to have him but if he's not happy let him go where his heart wants to be. Please move on Khoza.”

Favour Nkqonkqoza Lutweyi wants an end to the saga:

“Can Pirates make up their mind on this matter, this whole saga is not good at all for our brand and our very motivated team.”

Sandile Mngomezulu wants Saleng to stay:

“Good, we can't lose a player like him. Management must fix this problem before it is too late, please Dr Khoza.”

