Riveiro Coy on Giving Updates on Saleng, Other Players Ahead of Baroka Clash

Jose Riveiro has kept mute about giving valid updates on the availability of players like Monnapule Saleng and other injured players ahead of Orlando Pirates clash with Baroka in the Nedbank Cup.

The Sea Robbers will be hosting the lower division side at the Orlando Pirates this weekend for a place in the quarter-finals of the South African Cup competition.

The Buccaneers are expected to defeat Baroka in the tie, but they are struggling with several players battling with injuries.

Riveiro remain coy about giving updates on Saleng's availability

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro shies away from questions about Saleng's availability against Baroka and other players who are out injured.

Saleng started the season on a bright note, making the difference for the Bucs in the league and cup matches, but was cut out of the squad last year in December due to unforeseeable reasons.

The South African midfielder scored five goals in 13 appearances this season, but he is yet to feature for the club this year, and, likely, he won't play against Baroka.

The Spanish mentor when asked about Saleng's situation at the club alongside other injured players, claimed he's not in charge of giving updates about and failed to give any form of detail about them.

"I don't discuss the health of my players, as it's a matter that stays within the private realm," he said when asked about Saleng and other injured players.

"When the club decides it's the right time to share information about injuries, timelines, or progress, they will do so.

"It's not my role to disclose these details—it's not an ethical matter. While it might be nice to know how close Olisa [Ndah] or [Goodman] Mosele are to returning, or what’s going on with Saleng, that’s not something you'll hear from me."

Source: Briefly News