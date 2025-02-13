Miguel Cardoso has saved Mamelodi Sundowns from all the blame after their 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday

The Portuguese tactician claimed his players are tired after engaging in congested fixtures in the last 72 hours before facing the Rockets

Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Cardoso's submission about his team's loss to the Rockets at the Mbombela Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has explained why he's not going to blame any of his players after their 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese tactician lost his first game in the Betway Premiership since replacing Manqoba Mngqithi as Masandawana's head coach last year.

A lone goal from Kamogelo Sebelebele in the closing stages of the first half gave the Rockets all three points at the Mbombela Stadium.

Cardoso speaks on Sundowns players after losing to Galaxy

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso backed his players after the loss and explained why they don't deserve to be criticised for the defeat as there wasn't left in their tanks as they played another important match 72 hours after facing Orlando Pirates.

"The transfer market is closed, and we’re content with the squad we have. These are our players, and we're fully satisfied with them," he said when asked about potential changes to his team.

"We do have some injured players who are on the mend, and others who couldn't fully participate but could be key moving forward.

"But overall, we’re very happy with the team we have. I want to stress again that the players gave their all today.

"It's not that they didn’t push themselves to the limit—they did. But they simply couldn’t give more. Playing the fourth match in just 72 hours was nearly inhumane."

Reactions as Cardoso backed Sundowns players after losing to TS Galaxy

Mfondini Moyakhe said:

"The fact that he isn't saying anything about TS Galaxy having played their last 3 games on the same dates as Sundowns makes his argument hollow."

Keepdedicating wrote:

"LoL wa nnyela dai man. Galaxy Yona ayatlala those games? What's the use of spending billions if you'll cry after losing. I wish they were playing again tomorrow. LoL he said they dominated the game, so if they dominated , fatigue ekena kae?"

Thabiso____M claimed:

"So we gonna read about 72 hours for the whole week now, Nkululeko please. Galaxy had a more congested fixture schedule."

MoloantoaMokoe6 reacted:

"Someone said Sundowns has 38 players, which means the coach can easily create 3 different starting lineups without repeating players 🤔. Manje bakhala ngani 🤷🏾"

LuckySmarty_1 commented:

"Ayi our coach need to stop with his useless excuses. We lost to the same team that didn't rest like us. We move to the next game."

