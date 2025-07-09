Newly promoted PSL side Orbit College has responded to reports linking Monnapule Saleng to a loan move

Saleng hasn’t played for Orlando Pirates since December due to unresolved salary and contractual issues

Orlando Pirates fans have expressed anger and disappointment over the club’s treatment of Saleng

Newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Orbit College has responded to reports linking Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng with a possible loan move to the club. Saleng’s future at the Buccaneers remains in limbo, but a temporary lifeline could keep him in South African football at least for now.

Saleng frozen out amid contract dispute

The 27-year-old winger, once a fan favourite at Orlando Pirates, has not featured for the club since a CAF Champions League tie against Al Ahly on 7 December. Despite being fully fit, his continued absence has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits.

According to insiders, unresolved contractual and salary disputes are believed to be at the centre of the standoff.

Local loan move gains traction

Sources close to the player suggest that his camp is now pushing for a loan move, and Orbit College has emerged as a surprise contender.

The newly promoted PSL club is reportedly keen on reuniting Saleng with coach Pogiso Makhoye. The two share history from Saleng's early playing days at Orbit, before he moved on to Free State Stars and later Pirates.

Orbit coach dismisses speculation

However, Orbit College has now officially poured cold water on the reports. Coach Pogiso Makhoye denied any talks or agreement with Orlando Pirates over Saleng, urging the public to only trust information confirmed by the Soweto giants.

“No. There is nothing like that. We are not getting Saleng on loan from Orlando Pirates. He is an Orlando Pirates player, and that has nothing to do with us,” Makhoye told Soccer Laduma.

“Unless it’s officially from Orlando Pirates saying he is coming to us on loan and we have signed papers, there is nothing like that. Those are just rumours. We are not even back for pre-season yet. We are only returning for pre-season on 14 July, and that’s when we will start our plans for the season. So, there is nothing like that from our side,” he added.

Orlando Pirates express their mixed reactions on Saleng

@NdabeLit

"Why are they punishing this boy kodwa "

@MokwadiMo

"I wish Pirates doesn't even reach a final of any cup this season! This is evil!!!"

@MdutyanaTh70595

"Pirates destroyed this guy"

@MKHBrian

"This is a downgrade from big club to a small club 😭"

@Thapz__

"Exercising the option in the contract only to loan him to a small newly promoted club when bigger clubs like Kaizer Chiefs could've taken him is pure evil."

@Unahinanaye

"It's better for him to pursue his first love, soccer, than to be kept against his will. I just wish they would release him so he can further his career elsewhere."

@FootballStage_1

'We should move on. It's football"

@jmobilehire

"It’s good for him and I think Pirates is still patient with him, our players dnt learn agents are dangerous. So I hope he will take this opportunity with open arms and revive his career."

@KaraboSekati_

"Ke yona downgrade!"

@aluu_rsa

"Is this official already?"

@Firebyforce101

"You see Pirates neh Mxm sies 🚮"

Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Monnapule Saleng is struggling with depression, worsened by his dissatisfaction with the club.

Saleng reportedly feels underpaid, believing that his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his salary.

