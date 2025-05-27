Monnapule Saleng has not played for Orlando Pirates since December due to unresolved contract and salary issues and is now exploring a loan move to revive his career

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Orbit College are keen to sign Saleng on loan, especially if they gain promotion to the Betway Premiership, reuniting him with his former mentor Pogiso Makhoye

A potential transfer to Egyptian giants Al Ahly remains on the radar, especially if former Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confirmed as their new manager

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Monnapule Saleng’s future at Orlando Pirates remains in limbo, but there could be a lifeline on the horizon, one that may keep him in South African football, at least temporarily.

The 27-year-old winger, once a fan favourite at the Buccaneers, has not featured for the club since a CAF Champions League tie against Al Ahly on 7 December. Despite being fully fit, his continued absence has fuelled speculation, with insiders citing unresolved contractual and salary disputes as the root of the standoff.

Monnapule Saleng has not featured for the Buccaneers since December. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Facebook

Local loan move gains traction

While interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly has been rumoured, particularly with ex-Pirates coach Jose Riveiro tipped to take charge in Cairo, a domestic solution could emerge sooner. Sources close to Saleng suggest his camp is now pursuing a loan move, and Orbit College FC has emerged as a surprise contender.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship side has qualified for the PSL promotion playoffs and is reportedly keen on reuniting Saleng with coach Pogiso Makhoye, should they ascend to the Betway Premiership. Makhoye previously mentored Saleng at Orbit during the early stages of his career, before his move to Free State Stars and later Pirates.

Orbit College keen to extend the Pirates link

Orbit already enjoys a working relationship with Orlando Pirates, currently hosting three Buccaneers, Gomolemo Khoto, Siyabulela Mabele, and Ndumiso Ngiba, on loan. The potential addition of Saleng could further cement that partnership.

“There’s history there. If Orbit gains promotion, they’d be very interested in bringing him in. He’d be working with someone he knows and respects" said a source close to the situation.

Al Ahly's move is still possible.

While a loan to Orbit would offer regular game time and a sentimental return, the possibility of joining Al Ahly is not off the table. Saleng’s representatives reportedly attempted to secure a move to Egypt in January, but negotiations stalled. If Riveiro is confirmed at Al Ahly, the deal may resurface.

For now, though, a domestic loan could provide the reset Saleng needs as he looks to reignite his career after months on the sidelines.

Saleng could seek a fresh start elsewhere after months on the sidelines. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Facebook

Maart lifts the lid on the Chiefs' dressing room chaos

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart revealed intense dressing room tensions during the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.

Maart disclosed that Coach Nasreddine Nabi stepped in to calm the situation, helping refocus the team for the second half. The emotional clash led to a decisive victory for the Chiefs, with Maart scoring the winning goal and ending their decade-long trophy drought.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News