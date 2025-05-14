Riveiro is set to earn a staggering monthly amount at Al Ahly, marking one of the most lucrative deals in African football

His new contract includes major incentives tied to success in key competitions like the CAF Champions League

A key Orlando Pirates technical staff member could follow Riveiro to Egypt as part of the support staff

Jose Riveiro, the current Orlando Pirates head coach, is poised to leave the Premier Soccer League after a successful three-year tenure.

The Spaniard, known for his remarkable achievements with the Buccaneers both domestically and internationally, is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly. This move will mark a new chapter in his coaching career, with expectations high as he takes over one of Africa's most successful clubs.

Jose Riveiro is all set for a new challenge at Al Ahly with a lucrative contract. Image: PSL News

Source: Facebook

Contract and salary breakdown

Reports suggest that Riveiro will be offered a two-year contract at Al Ahly, with the club agreeing to a hefty monthly salary.

According to Yallakora, Riveiro’s base salary will be $135,000 (R2.4 million) per month. This figure includes the wages of his foreign assistants, pushing the total annual salary to $1.62 million. This lucrative deal highlights Al Ahly's commitment to bringing in top-tier managerial talent.

Bonuses and performance incentives

In addition to his substantial base salary, Riveiro’s contract includes impressive performance-related bonuses.

The coach is set to receive a three-month salary bonus if Al Ahly clinches the CAF Champions League title during his tenure. Furthermore, a one-month salary will be awarded for any other title the team wins, further incentivising success on both the domestic and international fronts.

Carlos Nodar Paz to join Riveiro in Egypt

Riveiro is not the only member of the Orlando Pirates technical team potentially making the move to Al Ahly.

It has been reported that physical trainer Carlos Nodar Paz, who joined Pirates ahead of the 2024/25 season, could accompany Riveiro to Egypt. This suggests that Riveiro’s vision for the team will be backed by familiar staff, adding continuity to his transition.

Al Ahly’s expectations for Riveiro

While Riveiro has enjoyed considerable success at Pirates, Al Ahly presents a more demanding challenge. The Egyptian club is known for its strict performance expectations and its relentless pursuit of titles, both locally and internationally.

Upon his confirmation, Riveiro’s primary task will be to ensure Al Ahly delivers at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from June to July. His success in this tournament could be pivotal in cementing his legacy with the club.

Jose Riveiro’s lucrative move to Al Ahly marks the end of his remarkable tenure with Orlando Pirates. Image: Orlando Pirates News

Source: Facebook

A high-stakes role for Riveiro

Riveiro’s move to Al Ahly promises to be a lucrative one, with a high salary and substantial bonuses. However, with the prestige and pressure that come with coaching such a successful club, the Spanish tactician will need to deliver impressive results, starting with the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

