José Riveiro has said his goodbyes to Orlando Pirates after leading the club to a resounding 3-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in his last match in charge

The Spanish tactician was asked about his next move after the match and had some things to say on the new team he's joining

The 47-year-old also sent his final message to Pirates supporters most especially about the incoming coach this summer

Outgoing Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has opened up on his next move after taking charge of his final match as the mentor for the Soweto giants against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers' performance was strong, serving as a parting gift to the Spanish mentor. They thrashed Mngqithi Manqoba's side 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium, with goals from South African stars Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu, and Kabelo Dlamini.

The win kept Pirates' league title hopes alive, but they still need Mamelodi Sundowns to drop points. Sundowns just need one point against Chippa United on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to seal the title for the eighth season in a row.

Orlando Pirates players celebrate as they defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Riveiro speaks on his next move

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the match, Riveiro was asked to disclose his next move, but the Spaniard claimed he wished he could name the club, though it's a matter of confidentiality.

Reports suggest he's expected to be announced as the new coach of Al Ahly, following the Egyptian giants' decision to part ways with Swiss gaffer Marcel Koller after failing to reach the CAF Champions League final.

The 47-year-old confirmed that the news about his next move will be revealed very soon and believes the fans will understand his reasons for moving on to the next chapter of his career.

“I wish, but I can’t. There are matters of confidentiality involved, so it’s not my place to make any official announcements,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“But the news will come out very soon. I believe people will understand the situation, and I hope they'll be happy for me and wish me well on this next chapter.”

In parting, Riveiro had a heartfelt message for Orlando Pirates supporters, urging them to stand behind the club’s young squad and the incoming coach.

Jose Riveiro celebrated by Orlando Pirates and club staff after his last game in charge of the Bucs. Photo: @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

“The fans need to recognize the kind of players we have — many of them are still very young,” the Spanish tactician added.

“They deserve patience, encouragement, and consistent support. The same goes for the next coach. Whoever steps in will do so with the goal of taking the team forward, helping the players improve, and building on what we've started. The supporters' role is crucial in giving him the space and time to do just that.”

Pirates name new interim manager

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates have appointed a new interim manager after Riveiro's departure was brought forward.

The former Celta Vigo Youth coach will assume duty at his new club earlier than expected, and a new manager will be in charge of the remaining four games this season.

Source: Briefly News