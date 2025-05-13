Orlando Pirates gave Jose Riveiro a perfect farewell as they defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu, and Kabelo Dlamini handed the Sea Robbers all three points in the Betway Premiership against the Backheel Boys.

The win means Mamelodi Sundowns must avoid defeat against Chippa United to secure their eighth consecutive championship title.

The Spanish tactician is reportedly going to be named the new coach of Al Ahly, and would be in charge of the Egyptian giants for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup which will kick off next month.

Pirates defeat Golden Arrows in Betway Premiership

Pirates started the match on a good note as the players wanted to give their outgoing coach a perfect ending after announcing his departure from the club.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News