Kaizer Chiefs kept their hopes of making the top eight in the Betway Premiership alive by holding Sekhukhune United to a 1-1 draw in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

Ba bina Noko took an early lead through Ellis Rammala, but a lovely strike from Glody Lilepo in the closing minutes of the first half earned the Glamour Boys a deserved draw against Eric Tinkler's side.

Fresh from winning the Nedbank Cup after defeating Orlando Pirates in the final, Nasreddine Nabi and his team are now focused on securing a top-eight finish in the league. They are currently ninth on the log with 31 points.

Sekhukhune United started the match strongly and opened the scoring within the first three minutes.

Rammala unleashed a powerful left-footed shot inside Kaizer Chiefs’ box, which Brandon Peterson was powerless to stop as the ball hit the back of the net.

Kaizer Chiefs nearly equalised in the 16th minute when Dillan Solomons set up Yusuf Maart, but the Amakhosi captain’s effort was saved by Renaldo Paul Leaner.

In the second minute of stoppage time before half-time, Kaizer Chiefs were back on level terms thanks to a beautiful solo run from Lilepo, who curled the ball home from outside the box.

The first half ended 1-1, with the hosts scoring early and the visitors grabbing a late equaliser.

In the 55th minute, Leaner was called into action again when Solomons found himself in a promising position, but his shot was comfortably saved by the Sekhukhune goalkeeper.

On the hour mark, Aiden McCarthy set up Pule Mmodi upfront, but Leaner reacted quickly to the former Lamontville Golden Arrows forward’s shot, punching the ball away to keep his goal safe.

Eric Tinkler's side had their best chance since the restart in the 65th minute. A moment of tension unfolded at the back for the Glamour Boys when Mncube missed an easy chance, failing to convert what should have been a straightforward goal.

Kaizer Chiefs ended the match with 10 men after Mmodi was sent off for a reckless tackle on Shaun Mogaila in the closing stages.

