A South African traffic cop found herself on the receiving end of a roasting from minibus taxi passengers after a video of her commuting in an overloaded taxi went viral on Instagram on 4 May 2026. The clip, shared by the isiXhosa Proverbs account, showed the officer squeezed into a spot with no seat and no seatbelt.

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The traffic cop squeezed herself between the driver and front passenger. Images: isiXhosa Proverbs

Source: Instagram

The irony was simply too much for some people to ignore. Here was a traffic officer, someone whose job is to enforce road safety, riding in a taxi that was already full beyond capacity.

She had no proper seat and was sitting in the space between the driver and the front passenger. The caption on the post said it all about why she was in that taxi in the first place.

When life does not care about your job title

Passengers inside the taxi were quick to point out the contradiction playing out right in front of them. They told her she was contributing to an overload and that she could not even buckle up because she had no actual seat in the vehicle. The jokes came fast and were not exactly gentle about it either.

But when the video reached the comments section, the mood shifted. Many South Africans said people should not have laughed at the officer at all. They argued that everyone faces daily pressures that sometimes force them into situations they would rather avoid.

Running late for work is something most South Africans understand very well. Some people felt the officer should have waited for another taxi.

See the Instagram clip here:

Source: Briefly News