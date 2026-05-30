A video from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal showing men carrying what appear to be AK-47s during anti-immigration protests has left South Africans deeply unsettled

The footage showed a police officer present at the scene but not intervening, sparking serious questions about law enforcement's role and authority

Some people disputed the framing of the video, arguing the men are South African residents protecting their community, not foreign nationals

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People in Durban, in a shopping centre. Images: @KingMntungwa

Source: Twitter

A video shared on X by @KingMntungwa on 30 May 2026 showed a deeply unsettling scene playing out in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal. The clip, filmed by a woman from a sheltered spot, showed a group of men walking toward their businesses carrying large weapons.

A police officer could be seen in the footage walking nearby but not intervening. The post was shared with the caption:

"Estcourt KwaZulu-Natal Indians/Pakistani Foreign Nationals Seen With AK-47s During Protests, While The Police Are There?"

As reported on by Briefly News, the video surfaced at a time when anti-immigration tensions in South Africa had reached a boiling point.

Six foreign-owned shops in Estcourt were looted on the same day, with KZN SAPS confirming that officers were deployed to disperse the unrest. Police said no injuries were reported and that investigations were ongoing.

What led to the Estcourt unrest?

The looting in Estcourt is suspected to be connected to recent court action involving the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality and its mayor, Mduduzi Myeza.

Foreign nationals had approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court, with support from the organisation Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, challenging statements made by the mayor and the forced closure of their businesses.

The court ruled in their favour, ordering the mayor to remove inflammatory social media posts within 48 hours, issue a written apology and return keys confiscated from foreign-owned shops. The matter is expected back in court on 20 August 2026.

Police said a meeting was scheduled between the mayor's office, SAPS and building owners to try and de-escalate the situation and prevent further incidents.

Watch the X clip here.

SA debates the weapons video

People had a lot to say after the clip started circulating on X user @KingMntungwa's page:

@aliyahmanack wrote:

"This is misinformation. These are South African Indian residents protecting their community and local businesses from looting, not what is being portrayed in this post."

@hlela_lulubel said:

"Asylum seekers carrying assault rifles in a foreign country. What a time to be alive."

@msmonakhisi asked:

"How can police allow them to do that?"

@motsatsiro said:

"As a sane, principled South African, it is hard to pick a side. On one side it's refugees with AK47s operating businesses illegally, on the other side it's South Africans looting."

@tates2hunky wrote:

"Kudos, they must protect their property from criminals as the police are not offering the needed protection."

@mvelo_ltd said:

"South Africa nearly became like Somalia."

@cyriacus_237 added:

"These are not protests only. There is looting and a criminal element amongst South Africans."

People walking in a shopping centre in KZN. Images: @KingMntungwa

Source: Twitter

More on SA's anti-immigration unrest

Briefly News recently reported on a South African man who walked into a Somali-owned spaza shop and issued a bold on-camera warning about 30 June.

recently reported on a South African man who walked into a Somali-owned spaza shop and issued a bold on-camera warning about 30 June. Around 700 learners from schools in Kraaifontein took to the streets in an anti-immigrant protest.

The SANDF stepped in to shut down growing rumours about what would happen on 30 June.

Source: Briefly News