Zimbabwean Raised in South African Addresses Local Anti-Foreigner Treatment in TikTok Video
- A lady from Zimbabwe posted a video addressing the anti-immigration movement that has been growing in South Africa
- The Zimbabwean woman let viewers on TikTok know how she feels as a foreigner who was raised in Mzansi
- Her insights received mixed responses from South Africans who were eager to share their take on how they feel about the position she took
A young lady posted a TikTok video on 28 May 2026, sharing her perspective as a Zimbabwean in South Africa. The Zimbabwean responded to being often told to go back home while living in South Africa. She went deep into how she copes as a foreigner in a country where xenophobia has grown.
TikTokker @justforjustnje dove into the complexities of being a foreigner who grew up in South Africa because she does not feel like she can "go home." As part of the Zimbabwean diaspora, she feels a sense of belonging in South Africa. While she understands the reason behind the growing animosity against illegal immigrants, the reality is that getting rid of all immigrants would not solve the problems most South Africans are worried about. The Zimbabwean insisted that being raised in South Africa means it's the place she feels most at home. Watch the video below:
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South Africa divided over Zimbabwean
Online users chimed in, and many disagreed with the points that the Zimbabwean argued. Some viewers continued to argue that the young lady should "go back home". Read the comments below:
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ChipoQc nhemachena m related to the Zimbabwean:
"Exactly like I am a proud Zimbabwean, but this is home, my home is South Africa. I started school here and finished here, my friends are here, everything is here."
Taryn commented:
"My sis, it’s not about where you feel more comfortable lol, if that was the case I’ll go live in Bali as that’s comfortable."
Shaun M'Baduwei 🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:
"Sometimes not saying anything is ok."
Jaydon disagreed with the Zimbabwean woman:
"Sometimes someone lives in someone else's house and makes the mistake of thinking it's their home. Just because you lived there all your life does not make it yours. If the owners kick you out, you need to face the reality that calling a house your home does not make it a reality."
hermab54 shared another example:
"If I were born in Japan, does that mean I'm Japanese even if my parents were born in South Africa?"
pheladi was divided:
"Sham, I relate. But at the end of the day, you must find your new identity at your parents' home."
Other Briefly Bews stories about Zimbabwe
- A man who visited Zimbabwe could not stop raving about the hospitality that he experienced while in the neighbouring African country.
- A woman from South Africa who travelled to Zimbabwe for business took the opportunity to give locals a good look inside the country's infrastructure.
- A South African woman showed people that she went all the way to Zimbabwe by road, and she was happy to show people everything.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za