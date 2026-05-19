A man is seen flaunting his unusual and expensive fashion choice in a township street

The luxury fashion label behind the footwear is globally recognised for pushing boundaries with dramatic designer pieces that often come with eye-watering prices

The clip had online users debating over the look

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A man flaunted his Rick Owens boots in the street. Image: @moshe_meso

Source: Twitter

A man’s bold fashion choice in a township is turning heads for the hefty price tag as well as its unique look. The footwear got South African's talking online.

The video, shared by @Moshe_Meso on 18 May, shows a man confidently posing in the streets wearing a pair of luxury Rick Owens heeled boots reportedly worth around R40,000. The unusual designer footwear drew attention for its dramatic heel design, as another person can be heard saying:

"If you know, you know. No manga manga business."

The face behind the expensive brand

Source: Twitter

Rick Owens pushes boundaries with bold footwear designs

Designer brand Rick Owens is internationally known for its avant-garde fashion pieces and dramatic footwear designs. The label’s men’s shoe collection includes elevated leather boots, platform sneakers, and heeled boots that retail for thousands of dollars on luxury fashion sites such as SSENSE.

Founded by American designer Rick Owens in 1994, the brand has built a global cult following for its dark, futuristic style and unconventional approach to fashion. Its collections are known for combining minimalist shapes with edgy, experimental designs that continue to influence luxury streetwear and high-fashion trends worldwide.

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South Africans joke about the footwear

The comments section quickly turned comedic, with users making jokes in multiple languages while debating whether the expensive shoes were stylish or simply confusing. While some social media users mocked the dramatic heels, others pointed out that Rick Owens' designs are globally recognised statement pieces. This is what Mzansi said on Moshe's page:

Nathaniel (@nathanieltsutsa) said:

“It’s better not to know.”

Moshe (@Moshe_Meso) wrote:

“😂 watch from far.”

Isht is crazy, man! (@ishtCrayCray) shared:

“lol mxm ayikho lento, just because these women's shoes are expensive.”

Moshe (@Moshe_Meso) stated:

“😂 Abo darkie wear anything expensive for attention.”

Thixo wamaXhosa 💛💛 (@Cmbo97) exclaimed:

“Somgaga 🤣🤣.”

amuncle_B (@Samaz002) added:

“wtf, those are for ladies, you can't convince me.”

Sir Nostalja 🇿🇦🌍 🔞 (@soutafrikan) said:

“Growing up, we used to hear about abogogo baseGoli, now sekungabo malume? Ayyy ayivalwe leya ndawo.” (Growing up, we used to hear about the old ladies of Johannesburg, now it’s about the uncles? Oh, let’s close that place.”)

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Source: Briefly News