A woman told people about a place that she likes to shop that has incredibly cheap clothes

The lady left people impressed after sharing her go-to spot when she is looking to get the most value for her money

Online users were amazed as the woman gave them an inside look at her cheap shopping spree in Johannesburg

In a post on TikTok , a woman let people see exactly where they should go if they want to buy clothing for much less. The helpful lady gave people details about a clothing store that will not break the bank.

A woman shared the place she goes to find clothes at insane discounts. Image: @ugcwithkamvelihle

Source: UGC

The lady posted the unbelievable prices that she found for various items. A young lady posted their video on 20 March 2026 and many people were left eager to go shopping.

In a TikTok video by @ugcwithkamvelihle, a woman was either to let people know that she shops at a store in Boksburg that has all the cheap things. The lady revealed that prices started from as little as R10 and included clothing from Cotton On, Gap, and other brands that are available on the retail market. The lady gave people an overview of the large clothing store. Aside from clothing there was also a place to purchase food with trays of dounuts and ice cream. Watch the video below:

South Africa eager to shop in Boksburg

Many people thought that the young lady shared a useful video about shopping. Online users appreciated the inside she gave into the shopping experience. The TikTokker described the store as a thrift store because of its prices. Another popular spot to find clothes for very cheap is the Johannesburg CBD area.The second hand thrift market is colloquially known as Dunusa and clothes are in a similar price range as the lady in the video. Read the comments below:

Johannesburg residents were eager to go shopping in Boksburg after seeing the woman's plug. Image: YGT Photo / Pexels

Source: UGC

catheline55 asked for the exact address of the cheap clothing store:

"Where love exactly"

kamvelihle Dlathu the creator shared the store's location:

"It’s in Boksburg North, Rietfontein road."

Rahmah | Content Creator💌 applauded the woman's finds:

"Love the pieces🔥"

Shanciela 💕 was impressed by the clothing she found:

"😍😍They have some really nice clothes."

NyashaEsther🌸 | UGC wanted a chance to shop in Boksburg:

"Omg wish this was near me 😭"

kamvelihle Dlathu the TikTokker confirmed:

"Shame. Their clothes are super affordable. I’ll do a haul of things I got soon."

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A woman posted a TikTok video of her find of a winter coat priced at R1000 for much less and in an identical design and similar colour.

Source: Briefly News