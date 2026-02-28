A woman posted about two major stores compared with their products

The lady speculated that the major retailers are selling products at completely different price points, but stocking up from the same supplier

South Africans joined the discussion, and some shared their own evidence about similar items in two stores with drastic price differences

A woman shared the PEP prices of items similar to Woolworths. Image: Amblujay / X / Karen Whitehead / Facebook

Source: UGC

A Facebook post discussing PEP and Woolworths posted on 25 February 2026 went viral. A woman shared a post showing items that she got from the stores, amazed by the difference in price tags for allegedly identical items.

The woman's post encouraged other people to share photos of the products bought from the same stores. Online users were raving as they speculated about two of South Africa's biggest retailers.

In a post on Facebook, a woman, Karen Whitehead, was candid as she speculated about two major stores in South Africa. The lady posted photos of drinking glasses and other products she found at PEP for an affordable price. The woman shared she soon noticed a pattern of identical products at PEP and Woolworths, but at very different price points. The woman said that she has been going back to PEP ever since for cheaper items that are still quality. She wrote in a post below:

"We're all looking for ways to stretch our moola, without compromising on quality or quantity. Hell, did I just find a way...?"

South Africa raves about PEP

The woman's post about PEP received more than 1000 comments from people who were raving about their own affordable finds. Online users declared how much they love PEP. Read the comments below:

People raved about PEP Home and shared their affordable decor find. Image: Nadine Wuchenauer / Pexels

Source: UGC

Rochelle Roachy Perdigao said:

"PEP home items are cheaper quality, although they might look similar. Their clothes are mostly polyester, which hardly absorbs water, whereas Woollies has more cotton mix/100% cotton. Quality is the difference."

Zee Ngcambu gushed:

"PEP has the most beautiful homeware. Bought lovely dinner plates and glasses. They have improved so much."

Linda Carstens exclaimed:

"Pep sleepwear! their stretch-knit dressing gowns and pyjama sets are often as good as much more expensive shops."

Lolli Fleming Forbes remarked:

"No, you didn't just find a way, you are only catching on now For years, we have known you pay for the label. ' Pep has lots more lovely items. Happy shopping."

Susan Cameron said:

"I am a HUGE fan of PEP HOME. I noticed the quality of their stock about 18 months ago. They also have stunning percale white linen."

Salome Clack shared:

"Been a Pep shopper for a while. You need to go in regularly but you are right - they have some great stuff!"

Liesl Rayment remarked:

"Crazy!!!! When you're unemployed.... and struggling, Pep has some fab deals and lekker stuff."

