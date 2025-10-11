A South African woman posted an update about PEP that left many others excited about shopping at the store

PEP stores in South Africa are well known for their affordable prices, which are only available in stores

Most recently, people noted that PEP Home made some massive developments to make their products more accessible

A woman on X brought some attention to PEP Home, popular for affordable decor items. The lady shared an exciting update about the beloved South African store.

The woman's post updating people about PEP Home received thousands of likes. People on X made various posts, raving about the recent growth of the PEP store division.

In a post on X, a woman @nkszmkhize shared that she was so happy that PEP Home finally had an online option. PEP products were only available in stores, while online, they only had the catalogue without an online shopping option. It appears PEP is running a trial for its online retail service. Recently, some items listed in the PEP Home catalogue have become available online. For the latest development, online PEP orders can be delivered for R50 within 5-9 days or collected in store, and returns must be to the customer's nearest PEP.

South Africa excited about PEP online

Many people commented on the post about PEP, sharing how much they love the store and how convenient the online shopping option was. Other online users shared their own posts raving about PEP's latest online option, with some joking that they should hide their bank cards from their partners. See the posts of people raving about shopping at PEP Home online below:

@theolla2 appreciated the plug:

"Thank you, sister @PEPstores_SA. As working girls, we appreciate this."

@difelam was excited about the convenience:

"So like, I can buy online? Omw, finally, thank you so much for this info."

@ShazRatz was delighted by the news:

"This is information I didn’t need to know, yaphela kanjalo imali Ka baby😭😭"

@Sir_Jazzin advised:

"Gents, fihlani fihlani 💳(hide your card), kuzobaTricky🤭🤭😂😂"

@Fabthatolous was very excited:

"E re wa dlala (Say you are joking.)"

@laudyoliphant could already imagine shopping a lot:

"I'm so in trouble 🙆‍♀️"

@AngieSantana_SA cheered:

"Pep Home 🏡 is finally online. And I just cleared my second cart for the week 🙌 🥺😭🙏"

@MrsRuiter declared:

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but Pep Home is trialling an online store. I'mma be the brokest girl! Limited stocks for now - please don't buy all my things!"

